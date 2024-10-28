The New Generation of 2025 Yamaha’s with a Fresh Futuristic Look! Travel into the future of tomorrow with the new 2025 Yamaha MT-07 and 2025 Yamaha MT-07 Y-AMT featuring futuristic styling and a torque laden motor with edgy, sometimes radical, looks. The new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 launches the new generation ‘R’ model, a game-changing, new chapter moment for Yamaha. Plus both the new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3 and 2025 Yamaha YZF-R125 offer up not only brand-new look for 2025 but a groundbreaking design, ultra-lightweight build, compact size, and impressive power!

For about the 2025 Yamaha MT-07 and 2025 Yamaha MT-07 Y-AMT : For 2025 Yamaha again looks to be the category trendsetter, as it welcomes the first iconic member of the MT family with a fresh new look! The fourth-generation 2025 Yamaha MT-07 and 2025 Yamaha MT-07 Y-AMT features an innovative acoustic amplifying system to really elevate the aural experience when riding, improving the connection between rider and machine. With Next level riding: MT-07 with Y-AMT and cruise control, All-new stripped back MT styling, 41mm upside down fork and adjustable rear shock. An assertive riding position, YCC-T electronic throttle, YRC riding modes and switchable TCS, Acoustic amplifying technology for greater aural experience, Lightweight SpinForged wheels with Dunlop Sportmax radial tires, 5” TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation, torque-rich EU5+ 690cc CP2 engine and Radially mounted 4-piston dual front disc brakes.

More about the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9: With the triple-cylinder CP3 engine platform and MotoGP-inspired design features will provide riders with a powerful and flowing feel embodying the R9’s agility, precise handling and race-derived innovation. This new look is encapsulated by the integrated aerodynamic winglets, which contribute to the R9’s fierce new face to complement its exhilarating performance.

More about the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3 and 2025 Yamaha YZF-R125: With race-engineered technology and performance within the reach of every rider, whatever their level of experience or riding demands, the R Series bursts into 2025 sharper, more refined, and more exciting than ever.

Dawn of a New Darkness

The New MT-07

The MT-07 has led the industry with its futuristic styling and a torque laden motor that has acquired legions of fans around the world. The edgy, sometimes radical, looks have given the MT series a cult following, inspiring a new generation of motorcyclists to take to two wheels and experience an exhilaration only those in the MT community understand. For 2025 Yamaha again looks to be the category trendsetter, as it welcomes this iconic member of the MT family with a fresh new look, an even higher specification and the option of a Y-AMT equipped version.

Lighter

New 41mm inverted forks adorn the front end of the new MT-07, offering a more planted front end feeling alongside a more modern and premium look. The upside down forks combine with the new chassis to deliver a more engaging ride, while the new die-cast aluminium triple clamp is a first on a large capacity Yamaha. These updates, along with the new design and SpinForged wheels not only enhance the agility of the MT-07, but also play a significant role in the overall weight saving goal. The new MT-07 weighs in at just 183kg – a full kilogram less than the previous model.

SHARPER

The MT-07 is a engaging motorcycle to ride and the design team has sought to convey that in the styling. Up front, the character is defined by the headlamp unit, with the compact LED lights deliberately styled to look like two staring eyes and give the MT-07 its distinctive and sharp aspect. Great care has been taken to package hoses and cabling to maintain a neat appearance through the compact, newly designed fuel tank and tail unit, which completes the aggressiveness of the MT-07.

Smarter

Powered by the legendary 690cc CP2 parallel-twin engine, the fourth-generation MT-07 features an innovative acoustic amplifying system to really elevate the aural experience when riding, improving the connection between rider and machine. Additionally, appearing on the CP2 platform for the first time, the 2025 MT-07 features the YCC-T electronic throttle which has previously been utilised on larger capacity models in the MT-series. Adopting this ride-by-wire throttle technology allows the MT-07 to employ a whole suite of electronic rider aids, which enable customisation and aid enjoyment.

The new MT-07 is also available with YAMT

KEY FEATURES

Next level riding: MT-07 with Y-AMT and cruise control

All-new stripped back MT styling

41mm upside down fork and adjustable rear shock

Assertive riding position

YCC-T electronic throttle, YRC riding modes and switchable TCS

Acoustic amplifying technology for greater aural experience

Lightweight SpinForged wheels with Dunlop Sportmax radial tires

5” TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation

Torque-rich EU5+ 690cc CP2 engine

Radially mounted 4-piston dual front disc brakes

The 2025 Yamaha R3 & R125 are here

For nearly 25 years, the Yamaha R Series line-up, with its groundbreaking design, ultra-lightweight build, compact size, and impressive power, has set the benchmark for every Supersport bike and the expectation for every Supersport rider.

Driven by Yamaha’s global racing success right through to the elite premier class of MotoGP, every model in the Supersport range features race-derived technological innovations and aesthetics that have been tailored to create the ultimate range of road and track machines.

Continuing Yamaha’s mission to bring race-engineered technology and performance within the reach of every rider, whatever their level of experience or riding demands, the R Series bursts into 2025 sharper, more refined, and more exciting than ever.

Next year, a revived R3 joins the Supersport line-up as Yamaha reaffirms its dedication to delivering an unparalleled riding experience for every rider, with this new model joining the R125, R7, and R9, plus the track-focused R6 RACE and R6 GYTR and new flagship R1 RACE and R1 GYTR.

Taking the first steps into the world of Yamaha has never been more exciting and especially for young riders, more accessible. For those starting their journey on two wheels and dreaming of the Supersport lifestyle, the new R3 gives the next generation of riders the chance to own a genuine Supersport that takes its styling, technological and performance inspiration directly from the flagship road and track models, the R9 and R1 GYTR.

Featuring a brand-new look for 2025, fans of the R Series will instantly recognize the new R3 as a legitimate Yamaha Supersport model with its new glaring twin-eye face featuring integrated powerful headlights and position lights, flanking the M1-inspired air duct above new aerodynamic winglets.

Clothed in slim and lightweight new bodywork and powered by a EURO5+ compliant 321cc two-cylinder engine, the R3 also features a new A&S (Assist and Slipper) clutch to smooth out aggressive downshifting, a new LCD instrument cluster, a useful USB socket, new Icon Blue and Midnight Black colours, plus smartphone connectivity through Yamaha MyRide to access data and stats about the bike.

Underneath this stunning new look, the R3 features a compact and lightweight chassis providing the optimum balance of strength and rigidity, with high-specification inverted front forks and a powerful braking system to encourage new riders to have fun and feel confident as they ride into R-World.

2025 R3 R-DNA Styling

Cutting-edge aerodynamics have been at the forefront of the R3’s new design which takes styling and aerodynamic inspiration from Yamaha’s MotoGP M1 machine. Instantly recognizable as a member of the Yamaha Supersport family, the new model looks as good as it rides and will make any new rider feel they’re in the presence of a legitimate Supersport bike.

Up front, the R3 boasts a next-generation twin-eyed face equipped with powerful projector headlights and daytime LED running lights that blend into the sculpted bodywork for a sleek, sophisticated look, while also complimenting the bike’s aerodynamic performance.

Below the signature R Series air duct are the new integrated M1-derived winglets, which, in conjunction with the model’s tail wing and new bodywork, provide maximum aerodynamic efficiency as air flows along the R3’s profile with the layered fairing both reducing aerodynamic drag and enhancing cooling efficiency. For young and new riders alike, the R3 will look fast, even when parked up, and no doubt become a talking point at every first encounter.

Entering R world has never felt easier

Matching cutting-edge style with real-world practicality, the new R3 is lightweight and compact, weighing only 170kg fully fuelled and easy to handle and manoeuvre. In addition, the model’s seat width is now up to 6mm slimmer and the side covers up to 13mm slimmer, meaning a much narrower profile and less bodywork to obstruct the leg. These refinements, in addition to the model’s accessible seat height of only 780mm, mean it’s easier than ever for riders to get their feet down firmly on the ground and feel secure when coming to a stop.

321CC ENGINE: THRILLING SPORTS PERFORMANCE FOR NEW RIDERS

At its heart, the R3’s 321cc 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine is ready to thrill both on the street and on the track, producing an impressive yet manageable 42 PS at 10.750 rpm and a punchy 29.5 Nm of torque at 9.000 rpm.

With Yamaha’s renowned reliability ensuring this new Supersport is always ready to go, this cutting-edge two-cylinder features lightweight forged aluminium pistons to lower vibration levels, plus shortened conrods and offset cylinders (the same design as the R1) to make the engine more combustion efficient and compact. In addition, the R3’s powerplant meets EURO5+ regulation standards.

A&S CLUTCH: ULTIMATE CONTROLLABILITY

A key new feature on the R3’s performance is the inclusion of an Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch that delivers smoother gear shifting as well as seamlessdownshifts and a controlled feeling over the bike’s engine braking. This helps make the supersport riding experience more accessible to more riders. For fast and smooth upshifts, an optional Quick Shift System (QSS) is also available for the R3.

Another advantage of the R3’s A&S clutch is that it provides a significantly lighter feel at the lever by at least 17% than a standard clutch system. In addition, the clutch lever itself has also been refined by positioning it 5mm closer to the handlebar to enable riders with small hands to operate the system comfortably and with minimal fatigue during longer rides.

HIGH SPECIFICATION INVERTED FRONT FORKS AND REFINED CHASSIS

Providing optimum feel and stability under all riding situations, the R3’s 37mm inverted front forks provide excellent front-end feedback during cornering and braking, combined with the compact and lightweight chassis, which provides the optimum balance of strength and rigidity– essential for new riders finding their footing in the world of two wheels.

MyRide App AND USB POWER

The R3 comes equipped with smartphone connectivity through Yamaha Motorcycle Connect (MyRide) which gives users a wealth of data and insights about their bike, as well as useful call, text and email notifications which display on the model’s new LCD instrumentation.

Loading up the app will display the bike’s last parking location, fuel consumption, engine RPM and throttle opening degree, rate of acceleration and an eco-friendly riding indicator. It will also rank rides compared to other MyRide users, as well as creating a Personal Riding Log complete with map routes, average speed, weather and temperature, elevation and more, every time a rider sets off on a new journey.

When it comes to keeping electronic devices charged on the go, the R3 now comes equipped with a USB Type-A socket to charge smartphones and heated riding gear.

Technical Highlights

Compact, high-torque, 321cc two-cylinder engine

EURO5+ compliant

Ultra-compact design with pure R-Series DNA

Highly aerodynamic full fairing with winglet technology

Aggressive R-Series twin-eye face with projector headlights

LED position lights

New A&S clutch

Slimmer seat and side panels for improved foot-to-ground reach

High-specification inverted 37 mm front forks

Lightweight diamond frame

Supersport cockpit design with new LCD instruments

R1-style clip-on handlebars

Radial mount front brake calipers

Powerful front and rear brakes

Slimline 14-litre fuel tank with sculpted knee indents

R-series style tail

MyRide App ready

USB Power Socket

110/70 front tyre, 140/70 rear tyre

Exciting new colours for the R3

The stunning R3 is available in two colour options. The first colour option is Icon Blue which dominates the new face and redesigned aerodynamic bodywork, flowing up across the fuel tank and finishing at the new tail unit. Across the bodywork, stylish sweeping light and dark flashes intersect the deep Yamaha Racing colour while the R3’s model name blends into the design.

The R3 will also be available in a Midnight Black colour option with minimal graphics and accents. The beauty of this pure colour scheme is that it works well with a range of different riding gear, and gives the R3 an understated character that looks right in any situation.

R3 availability & price

Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence from November. Prices may vary per region, please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

UPDATED R125: NEW COLOURS TO ENTER R-WORLD

In addition to the new R3, the 2025 R125 features brand-new colours to bring the model in line with the rest of the R-Series family. Now available in Icon Blue and Tech Black the latest R125 takes its place as a stunning entry-level foothold into the world of Yamaha Supersport motorcycles.

Manufactured to a best-in-class specification equipped with a race-bred EURO5+ compliant 125cc engine, the R125 is Yamaha’s ultimate lightweight Supersport featuring a Deltabox chassis and state-of-the-art 41mm KYB upside-down front forks and link-type rear suspension for super-agile handling.

To keep riders connected on the road in 2025, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth® and the MyRide app now allows for turn-by-turn on-screen navigation presented on the 5-inch colour TFT display, which also shows the current weather conditions of the rider’s destination.

In addition, call and text sender information, as well as a preview of messages, can be displayed to give the rider the opportunity to pull over to a stop and respond.

When listening to music through a connected headset via Bluetooth®, a compact music player is displayed showing song and artist information.

A New Generation of Supersport

The 2025 Yamaha R9

The launch of a new ‘R’ model has always been a game-changing moment for Yamaha. And now, for 2025, the time has come to re-define the Supersport category once more with the latest highly-anticipated model to join the legendary R Series line-up; the R9. While this new generation of Supersport marks the beginning of a new chapter, the story remains the same with the Supersport range’s identity born from Yamaha’s racing DNA. From design cues to race-developed technology, each Supersport model is a product of Yamaha’s racing at the very highest level.

The new R-Series Flagship

The R9 takes this proven, race-derived technology and design and combines it with the critically acclaimed, triple-cylinder CP3 engine platform which has revolutionized the Yamaha brand over the last decade. The marriage of this famously high-torque powerplant and Yamaha’s renowned race-precision handling creates a perfectly balanced Supersport model worthy of its status as the R Series flagship, offering usable sports performance on the road, and ample performance for the track.

Tradition and Progress in one

While the R9 retains many of the MotoGP-inspired design features which have become synonymous with Yamaha’s Supersport models, making it immediately obvious as an ‘R’ machine, its design also presents the progression expected from a new generation.

Designed to be fierce

Horizontal lines have been emphasized on all R models since the 2015 R1, but this aggressive and sporty styling is taken to the next level for the R9, expanding from horizontal lines to more of a horizontal movement, offering a powerful and flowing feel, embodying the R9’s agility, precise handling and race-derived innovation. This new look is encapsulated by the integrated aerodynamic winglets, which contribute to the R9’s fierce new face to complement its exhilarating performance.

The iconic R-Series ‘M’ shaped air-duct and twin-eye headlights remain, but each of these design features are emphasised to add to the aggressive, next generation styling. A single-lens headlight in the M-duct adds to the ice-cold look, while a central front spoiler is also fixed ahead of the headlight to work with the winglets, while also contributing to the fierce aesthetic.

Professional Y-trac app for riding data

The Y-Trac app elevates the Supersport experience, enabling riders to improve their track riding and performance through tools usually only available to professional racers. Derived from racing, the Y-Trac app offers the possibility to log and analyse riding data with professional-level technology for all levels of riders, from novice to pro.

The r-series

The introduction of the R9 completes the step-up Supersport category, which progresses from the entry level R125 to the A2-category R3, middleweight R7 and now the R9 on the road-going side, while the ever-important R1 GYTR, R1 RACE, R6 GYTR and R6 RACE retain their place in the line-up with their high-level performance reserved for the track.