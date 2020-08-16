Moto3 becomes busy race rubbing elbows at Red Bull Ring Circuit Austria

Fortunately, the 23-lap race on Sunday morning took place in sunshine. Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez pushed into the Moto3 pack from their positions near the rear of the grid and were soon eyeing the top fifteen. Fenati had a busy race rubbing elbows but could not snare FIM World Championship points and finished 17th. Lopez had to take a Long Lap penalty which meant the Spaniard classified 23rd.

The team will get another chance to try and master the Austrian site this week. The BMW M Grand Prix of Styria will represent round six on the 2020 schedule next weekend.

Romano Fenati: “Not happy for the result but I am happy about the bike because yesterday we improved a lot, and our lap-times were faster. We are going in the right way. For the next race here we have to improve straightaway from FP1, especially during qualifying so that will enable us to manage the race in a different way. We were strong today, but it was difficult to overtake because everybody was braking to the limit. Braking is another thing we can improve but at the moment I am happy to take our current setting into the next race.”

Alonso Lopez: “A mix of feelings. I’m not happy in one way but I’m also pleased that I am understanding the bike and my feeling when riding: this is really important. In the next race I think I can make a very big step. I think I can be faster from Friday and this will allow better preparation for the race and for being part of the group in front. Thanks to the whole team because we worked and made some changes to the front of the bike that really helped me.”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “We finished better than where we started, and we are still waiting to see the best of the riders. We’re looking forward to racing here again, seeing better starts and finishing where we know we can be. I’m confident of that.”

Results – 2020 Moto3 FIM World Championship, Round 5

1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 37:25.323, 2. Jaume Masia (Honda) +0.049, 3. John McPhee (Honda) +0.447, 17. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) +2.920, 23. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) +10.963

Championship standings – After round 5

1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 95pts; 2. John McPhee (Honda) 67; 3. Ai Ogura (Honda) 65; 15. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 14; 23. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) 5