Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Back to Full Strength in Loket

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team returns to full strength this weekend with Maxime Renaux returning from injury to join teammates Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff in Loket, Czech Republic, for the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Loket is an “old-school” track that embodies many steep up-hills and daunting down-hills. The surface is clay, which puts a big emphasis on throttle control in either wet or dry conditions. These types of hard-packed venues typically suit the high momentum riding style of Seewer – a statement evidenced by his podium scores at the venue in 2016, ’17, ’19, and at our most recent visit in 2021.

The ‘91’ is currently third in the Championship Standings after food poisoning spoiled his chances of a podium finish at the MXGP of Indonesia three weeks ago.

MXGP has endured a three-week pause in the calendar, which worked to the advantage of all three Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP riders. Like Seewer, Coldenhoff also fell ill in Indonesia and needed time to recover. The Dutchman bounced back strong and has used the time off to test various parts on his YZ450FM, such as the mapping and suspension. He is currently fifth in the standings, 2-point shy of Renaux in fourth.

Renaux will be back on the gate for the first time since round 11, the MXGP of Germany, where he suffered four vertebrae fractures in a Qualifying Race fall. The gritty Frenchman has been working hard with his trainer at physiotherapist to recover in record time and has done so successfully. He remains fourth in the standings, 40-points shy of Seewer in third, and 45-points off Jorge Prado in second.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will arrive in Loket ready to continue its title charge. Jago Geerts is 4-points off the championship lead and is determined to return to the podium this weekend.

Teammate Thibault Benistant arrives confident as the Czech venue was the site of his first-ever MX2 podium celebration. The talented Frenchman has gone from strength to strength since his return to racing at round four. He has already collected four pieces of podium silverware and is already up to seventh in the Championship Standings.

This weekend’s circuit is 130km west of Czech’s capital – Prague – and has been etched into the hillside of Loket – a quaint medieval village made famous by its role in the blockbuster hit – James Bond 007 Casino Royale – back in 2006.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 405-points

“I took the time to recover after getting sick in Indonesia. After that, I have really been focusing on the sand to prepare for Lommel. I will do one day there this week and one day on hard pack to get ready for Loket. I have many good memories in Czech, but my favourite was definitely 2019! I took all three holeshots and was on the podium with my teammate. I like Loket, the place is nice, the track is an old-school style track; a little sketchy at times, but that’s always Loket, so I am looking forward to it, and also to go back racing at 100%.”

Maxime Renaux

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 365-points

“My recovery went really good and I am happy to be back on the bike without any pain and feeling steady with the back. We worked really hard with the physio since day one after the injury and that really helped me to heal faster. I look forward to Loket. I have some good memories in there, especially last year being on the second step of the podium. It’s a nice track that I always enjoy riding.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 363-points

“The break was good. I have been testing and training in Italy and we had a good week of work. This week I will do some final testing and training before Loket. I like the track there. I like old-school tracks in general and Loket is one of those. Last year, I got fourth overall there, so I am looking to make it to the podium this time.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 World Championship Standings, 498-points

“It’s a special track in Loket. The layout is old-school and pretty fun to ride. I felt comfortable on the track last year, so I hope I will have the same feeling again this year. I’ve made some small changes in bike specifically for this race, because that track is special, so hopefully they will work well, and I can be on the podium.

Thibault Benistant

7th MX2 World Championship Standings, 304-points

“During the last two weeks, I have been testing suspension and that went well but didn’t do anything really special. I have just been spending time on the bike and with a weekend off from racing, we didn’t need to put too much emphasis on recovery. Loket was one of my best memories with my first podium last year and also the race win, so I really look forward to racing there this weekend.”