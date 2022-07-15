Welcome to the Bob Dylan edition of Inspiration Friday #207: “The Times They Are A-Changin'” and the time sure are changing fast! Do you struggle with rapid change? I do; it makes my head spin. Motorcycles are turning into eBikes, MotoGP & EWC canceled. EuroBike 2022 is now a “eMotorcycle event”. I like my rose-colored glasses of times when I had a motorcycle that I didn’t have to pedal, vibrated and smelled of gas and oil. Bob Dylan also said ““Don’t criticize what you can’t understand.” so maybe I just don’t “get it” but that’s ok, I’ll still post, review and talk about the new stuff, new Ducati eBikes and Harley-Davidson electric bicycles as the years pass. Maybe we will even have a eMotoGP (we do) and the new 2030 Honda Gold Wing AirBag SE will be a tricycle with saddle bags and a fairing that grabs the headlines?

Well, even Bob Dylan says “old road is rapidly agin'” at least it’s a happy road with fond memories of old. And both the new road and the old road hold will be inspiring memories for all of us.

In the article above I quoted MotoGP and EWC canceled and for those who haven’t heard, Suzuki is leaving both of them at the end of the 2022 season. I think it’s been 51 years since Suzuki entered MotoGP but don’t quote me on that, it’s just been a very, very long time. The line Suzuki gives is “Suzuki has decided to end the participation of MotoGP and EWC in the face of the need to re-allocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability. (Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President)“. Your guess is as good as mine what that really means behind the scenes but it most likely involves a green agenda and carbon footprint reduction, etc… maybe they will be joining Tour de France?

EuroBike 2022 is now on this week as well! I wasn’t kidding about it being a motorcycling event. Yamaha is all over it showing off their latest eBikes and Bicycle eKits with another 1,708 other manufacturers (yes, it’s that HUGE). Become a ” two-wheel mechatronics engineer” (motorcycle and bicycle combined) or learn about Riding in the Digital Metaverse shopping for NFT (non-fungible tokens) riding your Pelton in your living room, or watch a film about “Greenwashing“, check this line out: “Fuel-inefficient gas guzzlers and dirty diesels with excessive emissions and charge compensation for carbon offsetting. It’s pretty clear cut. You’re buying your right to pollute. This is pollution that others then have to live with.” EuroBike 2022, “something like Davos painted green”.

UPDATE: EuroBike 2022 articles are so interesting I’ll let you explore them here. TOPICS, CONFERENCES, EVENTS, and CHANGE.

So my brothers and sisters, get out there and enjoy life, be inspired as The Times They Are A-Changin’ my friends; The Times They Are A-Changin’.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Bob Dylan, EuroBike 2022, Yamaha, Suzuki, Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, Bike Club and Davos as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: The Times They Are A-Changin’. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Yamaha at Eurobike from July 13 to 17 at Messe Frankfurt, Germany

Yamaha is committed to offering a diverse range of solutions to future mobility and is a major driving force in the bicycle market. The company’s philosophy is to develop segment-leading technology that brings the rider and machine together as one by providing a natural and intuitive riding experience on the road and trail.

With an eBike history that goes back almost 30 years to 1993 when it launched the world’s first production Power Assist Bicycle (PAS), Yamaha is one of the industry’s most respected and experienced brands. During the past three decades Yamaha has established itself as a major supplier of PWseries drive units to European eBike manufacturers who value the quality and reliability of these light, compact and powerful designs.

Every PWseries drive unit benefits from YeSS – Yamaha eBike Systems Service – a comprehensive backup scheme that provides fast and effective support via locally-based teams. Based on the four key pillars of Technical Support, Warranty, Training and Spare Parts, YeSS ensures that bicycle manufacturers, dealers and riders can choose Yamaha products with total confidence and peace of mind.

Yamaha will welcome you in Hall 8 Stand B09 at Eurobike, Messe Frankfurt, Germany from July 13 – 17.

Come gather ’round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You’ll be drenched to the bone.

If your time to you

Is worth savin’

Then you better start swimmin’

Or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin’.

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won’t come again

And don’t speak too soon

For the wheel’s still in spin

And there’s no tellin’ who

That it’s namin’.

For the loser now

Will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin’.

Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don’t stand in the doorway

Don’t block up the hall

For he that gets hurt

Will be he who has stalled

There’s a battle outside

And it is ragin’.

It’ll soon shake your windows

And rattle your walls

For the times they are a-changin’.

Come mothers and fathers

Throughout the land

And don’t criticize

What you can’t understand

Your sons and your daughters

Are beyond your command

Your old road is

Rapidly agin’.

Please get out of the new one

If you can’t lend your hand

For the times they are a-changin’.

The line it is drawn

The curse it is cast

The slow one now

Will later be fast

As the present now

Will later be past

The order is

Rapidly fadin’.

And the first one now

Will later be last

For the times they are a-changin’.

Introducing the 2023 KTM 20eDrive Factory Edition…

The KTM 20eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION is the top choice for young shredders and is ready to deliver the most exciting and energized riding experience imaginable. Three power modes enable manageable progression as little rippers become medium sized rippers. Topping out at an impressive 20 mph and equipped with FACTORY EDITION-specific MANITOU J-Unit front forks, Hayes hydraulic disc brakes and race-inspired paint scheme, the KTM 20eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION provides the performance and control to own the local pump track or for backyard domination. At a light 33 lbs. and with an adjustable 23 inch seat, the KTM 20eDRIVE FACTORY EDITION is ideal for kids between the ages of 10-12 and up to 115 lbs.

Introducing the 2023 Kawasaki Elektrode…

Kawasaki’s first-ever electric vehicle—the Elektrode balance bike—is the perfect introduction to motorcycling for young riders. Its light weight, low center of gravity and parent-selectable speed modes make provide plenty of peace of mind as kids make their first steps toward becoming riders. Plus it’s designed and built by Kawasaki especially for young riders, so you know that the Elektrode offers the build quality and reliability for which the Kawasaki brand is known.

A child’s first experience on two wheels is such a memorable time, not only for the child but for the parents as well. While standard bicycles are a common first step for a child learning to ride, few products exist to help bridge the gap to a small displacement motorcycle.

Introducing the 2022 Indian eFTR Hooligan…

Bringing adventurers, fun-seekers and motorcyclists together with the all-new eFTR Hooligan 1.2 electric bike – designed for recreational sport use or urban transportation.

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, and SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric bicycles, have partnered with the introduction of the eFTR® Hooligan 1.2. Launching with a limited first release, the eFTR Hooligan 1.2 combines a trusted electric powertrain from SUPER73 with moto-inspired styling from Indian Motorcycle.