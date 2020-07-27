MotoGP MV Agusta Races to Great Finish with Championship Points at Jerez de la Frontera

The race had started on the right foot for Aleix Espargaró in Jerez de la Frontera, quick off the grid and able to make up five positions during the first lap. Once he was in the battle for the top 10, the Spanish rider began to settle into his pace until an unfortunate crash on the ninth lap kept him from finishing this double round with a smile.

Bradley Smith, on the other hand, had to deal with all the confusion on the first turn, involved with contact that was no fault of his own which forced him to slow down. Back in the mix, Bradley rode a judicious race and, thanks in part to a few DNFs, finished twelfth when the chequered flag came out. It’s a result that earns 4 championship points for the new Aprilia RS-GP.

ALEIX ESPARGARÓ

“There isn’t much to say. I’m disappointed and sorry for the team who, after many hours of hard work, did not have the satisfaction of finishing the race. I had a good start, but in order to maintain the pace with my rivals, apparently I need to take more risks and ride very close to the limit, especially in mid-turn to help acceleration. I know that starting the season with two DNFs isn’t the greatest, but I always go into the races giving 100% to take Aprilia to a position to battle with the best.”

BRADLEY SMITH

“In this second race, we made some progress, especially in managing to contain the gap with the rider ahead of me. Unfortunately, I lost a lot of time on the first corner, having to slow down a lot to avoid the fallen riders. I made the smartest choice, without taking pointless risks. It was a pity because I would have liked staying in the group. One of the positive aspects is certainly the fact that we were able to finish both races without any serious problems and I know that the guys already have some solutions ready to solve some of the issues that came out during these two weekends.”