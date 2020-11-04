MotoGP title race is hotting up as the end of the season edges ever closer

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 4.

After a short break, Team Suzuki Ecstar and the MotoGP World Championship return to action this weekend at Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia for what will be dubbed the European GP – the first of two rounds at the Spanish track.

The title race is hotting up as the end of the season edges ever closer, and Joan Mir comes into the race weekend as championship leader for the second round in a row. Sitting 14 points ahead of his nearest rival, the name of the game for the European GP remains simple; score points and fight for victory. Joan is fond of the classic track situated on the Spanish coast, and his feeling with the GSX-RR allows him to enter the weekend with confidence.

Alex Rins had a highly successful double header at MotorLand Aragon last time out, taking a victory in Round 11 and second place in Round 12. This great run of form puts him sixth in the Championship standings, 32 points behind his team-mate. He is ready to put early season woes behind him as he comes into Valencia with renewed vigour.

Ricardo Tormo circuit has been on the calendar since 1999, and it usually plays host to the season finale. However, this year it will instead hold two races ahead of the season closer in Portugal. Its stadium style layout always provides great viewing, but unfortunately the sizeable grandstands will remain empty due to Covid-19 restrictions. Nevertheless, the 4km long circuit set close to the stunning city of Valencia remains a favourite for fans.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We’re ready to give our best at these two races in Valencia, and the final one in Portugal. Our riders have been doing a fantastic job, it’s a great moment for Suzuki as we have been very consistent, with two double podiums in the last two races, nine podiums in total in the season and this makes us happy, but we will try to keep on going. Our main focus is just to keep working, trying to get more podiums and see where we end up.”

Joan Mir:

“Last time out I was actually slightly disappointed with third place, only because I felt I had the potential for more. However, my goal was the podium and I managed to achieve that. In general I’m feeling good at the moment and I’m ready to fight at Valencia, which is a nice track that I’m familiar with. It will be good to get back on track on Friday morning for a new race weekend.”

Alex Rins:

“Coming into the last three races I don’t feel a lot of pressure, for sure my results have been really good and I’m hoping to continue that trend, but I want to just keep working the way I always do and simply see what happens. I’ve had some nice results in Valencia in the past so I’m happy to get back on track and see what we’re capable of this weekend.”