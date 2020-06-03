Mud Holes and Ruts in GNCC and WORCS Round 5 in South Carolina

GNCC and WORCS GNCC – Round 5: Location: Society Hill, South Carolina

Round five of the GNCC saw rain arrive before the event that created a challenging course with large mud holes and ruts. The stand-out rider of the event was Rachel Gutish finishing a respectable 3rd in the WXC class and an even more impressive 4th overall in the AM race out of close to 600 riders! The other team riders had an up and down day however all of them finishing inside the top 8 in their classes.

Cody Barnes:

6th – XC2 class

Thorn Devlin:

8th – XC2 class

Chase Colville:

4th – XC3 class

Rachel Gutish:

3rd – XCW class

The next event for the Beta factory East team will be round two of the NEPG (National Enduro) series this weekend. The next GNCC race is round six in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania on June 14th.

Cody Barnes

250 RR Race Edition

“My Beta 250 RR got me off to a great start and I was quickly able to make the pass for the lead. I lead for a bit before making a small mistake and dropping a few positions. I was able to salvage 6th place for the day but that’s not where I want to be. I will be working on some things In the next two weeks and will be back to give it my all.”

Thorn Devlin

250 RR Race Edition

“The rough course and high temperatures made for a brutal Round 5 Camp Coker GNCC. Heavy rains the week of the race made for some bottomless mud holes and soft terrain. My Beta 250 RR got a great jump; getting the holeshot and in a great position for the start of the three hour race. Unfortunately, I got stuck in a sinkhole a few miles in. I was able to fight back a few positions and salvage some points on the day. Thank you to all our sponsors for the support and keeping us seeing checkered flags!”

Chase Colville

125 RR Race Edition

“I started the Camp Coker GNCC off with a mid pack start before working my way up to the lead group until I unfortunately fell twice on the first lap losing sight of the lead group. I was able to ride the rest of the race mostly mistake free and finish in 4th!”

Rachel Gutish

300 RR Race Edition

“I am super stoked to have earned my first GNCC podium for the Factory Beta team! It’s been a long time coming, and I’m glad I was finally able to live up to the belief the team has in me and the effort we all put in. I battled with the leaders nearly all day, and was happy to come home with a podium spot, especially given that Camp Coker is a race I usually struggle at.”

WORCS – Round 3:

Location: Mesquite, NV

WORCS racing continued with round two in Mesquite, Nevada. With temps above 100, the race was grueling to say the least. Beta factory rider Chance Fullerton was off to a good start running in third before catching a rock and breaking a bone in his foot. The young rider from Acton, California had to pull out of the race. Beta rider and Hare & Hound regular Zane Roberts used the WORCS race to train for when the NHHA returns. Roberts finished a respectable seventh place in the Pro2 class aboard his factory Beta 430 RR Race Edition.

Zane Roberts:

7th – Pro2 class

Chance Fullerton:

DNF – Pro2 class

The next event for the Beta factory West team will be round four of the WORCS series June 14th in Wickenburg, Arizona.