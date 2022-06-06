Are you a Honda rider? Then you’re a Happy Honda fan today! New 2023 Honda Motocross Bikes Unveiled to celebrate Honda’s 50th Anniversary of motocross! Improved and revised trail, dual sport and competition models including: 2023 Honda CRF450RL, CRF450X, CRF450RWE, CRF450R, CRF450R 50th Anniversary, CRF450R-S, CRF450RX, CRF250R, CRF250RX, CRF150R and CRF150R Expert.

From 1973 CR250M Elsinore – Honda’s original motocross machine to today’s CRF450R 50th Anniversary Honda’s motocross bikes have been dominating the race track for 50 years. To celebrate this achievement, Honda is offering the 50th Anniversary Edition, honoring Honda’s motocross heritage with a special livery evoking the iconic CR models that dominated 1980s AMA Supercross and Motocross

Honda Celebrates 50 Years of Motocross With 2023 CRF450R

50th Anniversary Edition version honors 1980s CR models

CRF450R, RWE and RX receive significant engine and chassis updates

Celebrating five decades of elite motocross heritage, Honda today unveiled the latest edition of its flagship motocross bike, the 2023 CRF450R, during a media event. Held on the eve of the opening 2023 AMA Pro Motocross round at Fox Raceway, the function featured the entire Team Honda HRC lineup – Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence – as well as Honda legends from the past, including champions Gary Jones, Johnny O’Mara, Rick Johnson and Trey Canard, as well as former Team Manager Dave Arnold.

Introduced 50 years after the debut of the 1973 CR250M Elsinore – Honda’s original motocross machine – the 2023 CRF450R receives key engine updates and chassis revisions targeted at enhancing corner-exit acceleration and improving handling. In addition, a 50th Anniversary Edition is offered, honoring Honda’s motocross heritage with a special livery evoking the iconic CR models that dominated 1980s AMA Supercross and Motocross.

Honda’s success in motocross started with the aforementioned 1973 CR250M Elsinore, which Jones piloted to Honda’s first AMA Motocross Championship. In the half-century since, additional titles have been delivered by a long list of champions including Marty Smith, Chuck Sun, Johnny O’Mara, Ron Lechien, David Bailey, Darrell Schultz, Micky Dymond, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jean-Michel Bayle, Mike Kiedrowski, Doug Henry, Steve Lamson, Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael, culminating in current Team HRC rider Jett Lawrence delivering the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross 250 crown, as well as the 2022 AMA Supercross 250SX West Region title. These renowned riders have played an integral role in the development and innovation of CR and CRF motocross bikes, while cementing Honda’s legendary status in the sport. Originally introduced in 2002, the CRF450R continues Honda’s tradition of race-driven innovation by incorporating feedback from Team Honda HRC riders.

“Honda is synonymous with motocross, and that’s a direct result of our dedication to the sport for the past five decades, as well as the invaluable contributions of top riders – from Gary Jones in 1973 to Jett Lawrence in 2022,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “The 2023 CRF450R is worthy of that heritage, and the 50th Anniversary Edition pays tribute in a way that we’re sure will be appreciated by motocross enthusiasts. We look forward to current and future Honda champions continuing to grow our motocross legacy.”

For 2023, The CRF450R’s engine and chassis updates also carry over to the premium CRF450RWE and the closed-course off-road-focused CRF450RX, raced by the SLR Honda and JCR Honda teams in the NGPC and WORCS competition.

While Honda celebrates 50 years of motocross heritage with the 2023 CRF450R, the rest of Honda’s popular CRF Performance lineup, including the CRF450R-S, CRF450X, CRF450RL, CRF250R, CRF250RX and CRF150R, continues to deliver industry-leading performance and reliability.

2023 Honda CRF450X: MOTOCROSS POWER, OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF450X…

The Honda CRF450X may look like our CRF450R motocrosser (especially since we’ve updated the graphics this year), but look a little closer and you’ll see it’s really a totally different machine built especially for off-road, cross-country competition—think Baja 1000, or WORCs racing. It’s true that the CRF450X and our “R” model motocrossers share the same Unicam® engine architecture, but the CRF450X gets a wide-ratio six-speed transmission and a chassis featuring steering geometry more suited for off-road riding. Plus, there are plenty of other specialized touches too, like an 18-inch rear wheel for better off-road tire choice, a standard sidestand and hand guards, different ECU and fuel-injection settings, larger fuel tank, skid plate and more. East coast, west coast, and everywhere in between, the CRF450X rules the roost!

2023 Honda CRF450RWE: FIFTY YEARS OF DOMINATION.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF450RWE…

Building upon the legendary CRF450R platform, the CRF450RWE (“Works Edition”) is for the rider searching for the ultimate advantage. Purpose-built for lowering lap times and providing an unparalleled riding experience, it features an extensive list of premium upgrades inspired by the factory Team Honda HRC machines of Roczen and Sexton, including a stainless-steel Yoshimura exhaust, hand-polished cylinder ports, Hinson clutch basket and cover, Throttle Jockey seat cover and graphics, D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims and DM2 gold chain, coated fork tubes, fork legs and shock 18 mm shock shaft, gray metallic triple clamps, Renthal Kevlar grips and dedicated ignition mapping. In addition, the CRF450RWE benefits from the same engine and chassis updates as its CRF450R sibling to improve corner-exit acceleration and handling.

2023 Honda CRF450R: FROM HOLESHOT TO PODIUM.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF450R…

The CRF450R’s technical updates include a narrower intake-port shape and longer intake funnel, revised cam profile and smaller throttle body diameter, resulting in smooth power delivery and increased torque, improving acceleration out of corners. The frame’s rigidity has been optimized by increasing material thickness in strategic locations and the use of steel engine mounts (replacing aluminum) helps improve front-end traction. A higher-rate shock spring and revised fork settings complement the rigidity-optimized frame without introducing harshness. To enhance strength and reduce noise, the muffler body is constructed from heat-treated aluminum, and a new inner-pipe design is used.

2023 Honda CRF450R 50th Anniversary: CELEBRATE WITH HONDA.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF450R 50th Anniversary…

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Honda’s first motocrosser, the 1973 Elsinore CR125M, A special 50th Anniversary CRF450R is available for 2023, turning heads at the track with some major style updates. Taking its cues from the 1980’s CR250, the 50th Anniversary model comes with the 80’s style blue seat, gold rims and handlebars, special graphics kit and the same triple clamps as the Works Edition model. It also receives specially designed white number plates and the Honda wing-mark on the front fender and radiator shrouds.

2023 Honda CRF450R-S: HIGH-PERRFORMANCE DEAL.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF450R-S…

Is this the best idea yet, or what? If you’re looking for an awesome open-class motocross bike that comes with an even more awesome price, then here’s your choice: the 2023 Honda CRF450R-S. Simply put, the CRF450R-S is the most affordable way to dominate the track. You’ll be getting front-line features like our Unicam® engine, selectable engine modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control and balanced twin exhaust for riders who prefer that system. An added plus at no extra charge: When you’re riding with your pals on their more expensive new bikes and you whoop them riding a CRF450R-S, the victory is gonna taste sweeter than ever.

2023 Honda CRF450RX: DIALED FROM THE START.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CRF450RX…

It’s every dirt rider’s dream: a bike with the power, light weight, and crisp handling of a factory motorcrosser, but with the fine tuning that makes it perfect for rides outside the track. And hey, it’s our dream too—which is why we build the CRF450RX. With all the updates of the 2023 CRF450R we’ve given it the magic touches that turn it into the perfect off-road enduro ride. In fact, things that make our 2023 CRF450R even better—like more low- and midrange torque—really take the RX to the next level. Other RX differences? Our Honda Selectable Torque Control lets you maximize available traction under different conditions. A lightweight chassis, 18-inch rear wheel, hydraulic clutch and special suspension settings help you take on varied terrain. And then there’s the big feature nobody can touch: our reputation for quality and reliability. You’ll be laughing—and riding—the next time your riding buddy tells you how he had to hike out ten miles in his motocross boots. Tell him he shoulda picked a Honda CRF450RX!