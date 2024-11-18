Thrilling weekend at Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluny with final race with Aprilia Racing

Aprilia Racing closes out the 2024 season with fifth place in the Montmeló race
ALEIX ESPARGARÓ FIFTH AFTER A HEATED RACE, MAVERICK VIÑALES FIFTEENTH
Aleix Espargaró, protagonist of a thrilling weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, finished his final race with Aprilia Racing in a solid fifth place. After starting from the second spot on the grid, the Granollers native rode an intense and heated race, with fourth place slipping away only on the penultimate lap. After eight years together, Aleix bids Aprilia farewell and ends his last MotoGP season with 163 points and eleventh place in the overall standings. It was a year characterised by memorable moments: a sprint race win in Barcelona, three podiums in the Qatar, Silverstone, and Austria sprint races, and two pole positions in Catalunya and Silverstone.
On the other hand, it was a complicated race for Maverick Viñales after a rough start from the seventh spot on the grid, after which he found himself in the rear guard. In spite of this, Viñales finished the race fifteenth. Maverick ends his 2024 season with 190 points and seventh place overall. This 2024 season was full of unforgettable moments: victory in the U.S.A. Grand Prix race, sprint race wins in the U.S.A. and Portimão, podium finishes in the Le Mans and Assen sprint races and a pole position in Austin.
The 2024 season comes to a close with significant results for Aprilia Racing as well. The Manufacturer from Noale took third in the Constructors Championship with 302 points and fourth in the Teams Championship with 353 points.
I feel extremely lucky. Experiencing this weekend was unique. I am deeply grateful to Aprilia, to my team, and to my family. Saying goodbye after 20 years of World Championship Grand Prix racing this way is incredible. It was the weekend of my dreams. I was extremely competitive and emotionally charged for me.
I wish to thank Aprilia for all the work done so far. Humanly speaking, I am extremely satisfied with everything they gave me. We tried to give one hundred percent this season and I think that we should be proud of the milestones we achieved.
It was a thrilling season, with many ups and downs. An important chapter is coming to a close with Maverick who provided a significant contribution to the growth of our bike. It’s the end of an era with Aleix, a rider who represented an example of courage and perseverance for all. Now we are looking forward to the future enthusiastically, ready to welcome Marco and Jorge and to take on the responsibility of having the World Champion on our team.
