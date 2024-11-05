Fourth for Trevor Bollinger to complete National Enduro at Gobbler Getter

Round 10 of the National Enduro Series saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger finish in fourth position overall, marking a convincing end to his NE Pro1 season.
Bollinger quickly established himself inside the top-five riding the Husqvarna FX 350 on Sunday in Maplesville, Alabama, and was a podium factor during the early stages of the Gobbler Getter race.
A fourth-place score in the end was enough for him to seal fifth position in the National Enduro Series standings for 2024, which was a deserved result after a solid finish to the season.
“It was a decent day, started off right there with the guys, and after the first test I really loosened up,”Bollinger said.“I had two falls in the fourth test there in the middle, and I think that kind of took me out of podium contention. It was a pretty uneventful day and good to get the team a result here at the last round.”
NE Pro1 Class Results 1. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki 2. Josh Toth, GASGAS 3. Ricky Russell, Yamaha 4. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 5. Ben Kelley, KTM
Upcoming Offroad Races – November 2024 11/9: EnduroCross Series – Round 5 11/10: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 9 11/10: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 8 11/16: EnduroCross Series – Round 6 11/17: National Hare & Hound Series – Round 6
