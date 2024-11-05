Fourth for Trevor Bollinger to complete National Enduro at Gobbler Getter

Bollinger quickly established himself inside the top-five riding the Husqvarna FX 350 on Sunday in Maplesville, Alabama, and was a podium factor during the early stages of the Gobbler Getter race.

A fourth-place score in the end was enough for him to seal fifth position in the National Enduro Series standings for 2024, which was a deserved result after a solid finish to the season.

“It was a decent day, started off right there with the guys, and after the first test I really loosened up,”“I had two falls in the fourth test there in the middle, and I think that kind of took me out of podium contention. It was a pretty uneventful day and good to get the team a result here at the last round.”