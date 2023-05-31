Rookies eager to fight for top places at WorldSBK Misano

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Ready for Home Race in Misano

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner will be back in action on 2nd-4th June for the fifth round of the 2023 season at Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’, Italy.

Following a mixed Round 4 in Barcelona, where both riders scored good points despite some bad luck, the GYTR GRT Yamaha rookies are eager to fight for top places in what the majority of the team proudly calls their home race. Aegerter and Gardner have already enjoyed track time at the Italian circuit this year during the test from 11th-12th May, where both acquired helpful data on their Yamaha R1 machines with a variety of track conditions.

Once again, the weather forecast will play a key role this weekend as the team discovered during the test days. Aegerter’s Crew Chief Andrea Oleari states: “The circuit supplies different levels of grip according to the conditions we find there. We tested in Misano a few weeks ago, but the weather was tricky to manage, and we saw that things can change really quickly, so we must be very careful. Anyway, we’re sure it’s going to be an exciting round and we can’t wait to be on track.”

Overall, the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK squad is aiming for a strong weekend and to give something back, as Team Manager Filippo Conti says: “We went testing in Misano and we’re confident that those days will be helpful for the upcoming weekend. It’ll be our home round as well, and it’s always great to feel the passion of our supporters. We’ll be happy to welcome our partners, too. Moreover, we’d like to give a special thought to the Emilia-Romagna region, affected by serious flooding in recent weeks. We know very well how strong the people are here, we’re sure they’ll rise again quickly.”

Straight after the Misano test, Aegerter stayed in Italy for arm pump surgery and he’s now ready for the remainder of the season. The Swiss rider points out: “We were a bit unlucky with the weather while testing in Misano, but we acquired helpful data. I underwent arm pump surgery shortly after and now I’m feeling better for the rest of the season. I’d like to thank the doctors who made the operation possible. We’re aiming for another strong weekend and to fight for the top positions, keeping an eye on the weather. I’d like to send my thoughts to the Emilia-Romagna region too, I hope we can make some people smile for a bit during the round.”

Gardner is also keen to enjoy a good event in Misano: “The test was OK, just a little bit strange with the weather, so we must pay attention to the forecast for the weekend. I’m looking forward to this next race, I can’t wait to be back on track, and hoping to improve our performance and feelings. I really hope this weekend can offer something nice to the local people who have been through a lot recently.”