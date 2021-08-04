New venue for FIM Superbike World Championship 2021

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli are excited to discover Autodrom Most, a new venue for the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2021, for the sixth round of the series taking place in the Czech Republic from 6-8 August.

In addition to the challenge of a new circuit, the team’s riders will both be looking to return to the rostrum after their recent runs of success. The latest honours went to 24-year-old Italian rider Locatelli, who celebrated his first podium in WorldSBK in spectacular style after leading half of Race 2 in Assen.

For teammate and championship protagonist Razgatlıoğlu, redemption is at the top of the list as he looks to regain lost ground in the Riders’ Championship fight, following the Turn 1 incident in Assen that ended his chance to challenge for victory in Race 2. With a 37-point deficit to overcome, the Turkish sensation has only one thing in mind: winning the next race.

Lying in wait for both riders will be 21 new corners to learn across the 4.149km Most circuit located in the northwest of the Czech Republic, before the first full-length race distance of 22 laps (92.664km) on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s Free Practice schedule remains the same with two 45-minute sessions at 10:30 (CEST) and 15:00, the only difference to the normal weekend schedule will be a later WorldSBK Race 2 start time on Sunday afternoon of 15:15.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“I am only focused on the coming races, the aim is to fight for the win always. I am looking forward to riding the R1 at Most, and it will be a new circuit for almost everyone so we will see what is possible. I think we are very strong in all circuits now but we will see what happens. My Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team did an amazing job in Assen, and now we will continue the fight and try for the best position in every race.”

Andrea Locatelli

“As always, I am excited to get back to riding my R1 WorldSBK and it will be interesting to discover this new circuit in Most. Assen was like a dream, together with my crew we have been working so hard to increase the speed on the limit, and keep taking steps in every race. To be on the podium finally in the long race, after leading for more than 10 laps was an amazing feeling! Now, we will keep working again and try to be strong to push for more good results this weekend.”