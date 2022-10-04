New volume record for BMW Motorcycles Sales YoY

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 7,711 vehicles for the third quarter of 2022.

“On behalf of the entire BMW Group Canada team, I would like to recognize the great efforts of our valued retail partners and the manner in which they are supporting our customers’ mobility requirements,” commented David George, President and CEO, BMW Group Canada.

“The first three quarters of this year have been challenging for us to meet the demands of the market. Supply disruptions and constraints continue to put pressure on new and used car inventories. Despite the difficulties meeting consumer demand, there are bright spots within the business.

Our expanding electrified portfolio of thirteen distinct models is only becoming more attractive with the launch of the first-ever high-performance vehicle from BMW M with an electrified powertrain. Our most powerful electrified offering, the BMW XM will start production in the fourth quarter of this year and deliver a new level of premium presence. The BMW XM will perform well in the Canadian market, which happens to be one of the strongest BMW M sales markets globally.”

The first-ever BMW XM.

“We are also encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from media, our retail partners and our customers on the all-electric BMW i4 and BMW iX. The demand for these new models has exceeded our highest estimations. These two vehicles deliver a perfect balance of driving dynamics, modern aesthetics and capable range for the Canadian consumer.

Next month, we will launch yet another new product with the seventh generation BMW 7 Series, including the first-ever, all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60. The level of luxury and innovation offered by the new 7 Series exceeds any expectations of the digital era. Furthermore, it will be available with either a combustion or electric drivetrain at the same starting price, offering a no-compromise mobility solution for our Canadian customers,” concluded George.

The new BMW i7 xDrive60 (04/2022).

BMW.

The BMW brand delivered 6,790 new vehicles to customers across Canada in the third quarter of 2022. Supply constraints dictated the result, however, consumer demand remains high. The electrified portfolio had a strong quarter, up 81% compared to the same period last year, with the all-new BMW i4 and BMW iX leading the charge. Sports Activity Vehicles continue to perform well also, making up a significant percentage of total BMW sales.

The BMW i4 eDrive40 (6/2021)

MINI.

Despite new-car inventory continuing to be a challenge for Canadian customers, MINI was able to deliver 921 new vehicles over the third quarter of the year. Electrified models performed well for the MINI brand as well, with the highly emotional and fun-to-drive plug-in variants of the 3 door and Countryman enjoying a standout performance versus the previous year. And the brand remains as strong as ever from a community perspective. In late August, MINI brought over 300 MINI fans in 170 vehicles from across the country together to celebrate 20 years of MINI in Canada. The event, hosted at Tantalus Vineyard and Area 27 race track in British Columbia, was a testament to the strong bond between owners and their beloved MINIs.

MINI customers from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Washington state gather at Tantalus Vineyard to kick off MINI United 2022. (09/2022)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YoY % Q3 YTD 2022 Q3 YTD 2021 YoY % BMW Brand 6,790 8,299 -18.2% 20,889 23,424 -10.8% BMW Passenger Cars 2,244 2,799 -19.8% 6,027 8,390 -28.2% BMW Light Trucks 4,546 5,500 -17.3% 14,862 15,034 -1.1% MINI Brand 921 1,091 -15.6% 2,610 3,278 -20.4% TOTAL Group 7,711 9,390 -17.9% 23,499 26,702 -12.0%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q3 2022