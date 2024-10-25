Next Generation WorldSSP Challenger: Yamaha R9

Yamaha Motor Europe’s supported teams in the FIM Supersport World Championship will race the all new R9 in 2025, marking a new generation of Supersport for Yamaha with the switch to the 890cc three-cylinder machine.

Over the last 25 years, the R6 has been Yamaha’s main WorldSSP challenger and to a lot of success. In its two and a half decades on the racetrack, the R6 achieved no fewer than ten rider world championships, ten manufacturer crowns and 147 race victories. And even in the last three seasons, following the introduction of the ‘Next Generation’ Supersport class, the R6 has remained competitive, even winning its last two races in Jerez in the final round of the 2024 season.

The new R9 made its public debut at the final round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship at Jerez this weekend, where both the road-going bike and the new R9 WorldSSP were uncovered in a special presentation before James Whitham (the first ever WorldSSP winner on an R6) and Stefano Manzi (the last ever WorldSSP winner on an R6) took the bikes on a dedicated parade lap ahead of WorldSBK Race 1.

While the R9 has only recently been announced, engineers at Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Research & Development have been secretly working on developing this new Supersport machine into a WorldSSP contender for some time. Receiving the first pre-production unit last April, for more than a year, the team, led by Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Road Racing Technical Manager Riccardo Tisci, has undergone a number of secret tests as well as development processes in house at Yamaha Motor Racing Europe (YMRE), based in Lesmo, Italy.

“When we received the pre-production unit the first thing we did was put Stefano Manzi, our leading WorldSSP rider, on the bike at a local circuit in secret,” explains Tisci, talking about the R9 for the first time in Jerez.