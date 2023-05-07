Phenomenal speed & Solid Points in Spain MXGP for Yamaha

Coldenhoff & Seewer Score Solid Points in Spain

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Jeremy Seewer showed phenomenal speed at the sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Madrid, Spain, although it was not reflected on paper this weekend. Coldenhoff bounced back from a mediocre start in Race Two to secure fifth overall, while Seewer showed incredible speed and resilience as he battled food poisoning to finish sixth.

The MXGP of Spain presented a technically challenging track with deep ruts, numerous bumps, and a variety of lines and passing opportunities. Seewer powered his YZ450FM to an incredible holeshot in the opening race and led the first five laps, showcasing his potential to challenge the podium. However, due to his health issues, he eventually faded back to eighth place.

Coldenhoff closely followed his teammate around turn one and demonstrated exceptional pace after recovering from a minor mistake at turn two to cross the line in fourth.

Known for his ability to pull holeshots, Seewer once again thrilled fans with an exciting start in the final race of the weekend, securing his fourth Fox Holeshot of the season. Despite his health struggles, the 91 maintained the pace of the leaders for the first 10 minutes before fading but still pushed to the flag, impressively fending off a challenge from championship leader Jorge Prado to finish fourth.

Simultaneously, Coldenhoff faced the challenge of navigating through the pack after a mediocre start placed him outside the top 10 at the first timing sector. ‘The Hoff’ put on a thrilling display of raw speed and talent, racing to a commendable sixth-place finish in Race Two.

Maxime Renaux could not participate in the MXGP of Spain after sustaining an injury in qualifying. Despite not falling in the incident, the 23-year-old Frenchman withdrew from the Qualifying Race and immediately sought medical attention. The evaluation confirmed he had fractured his right foot.

Renaux has travelled home to France, where he will consult with a specialist to determine the best course of action for his recovery. When available, an update on his treatment plan and possible return to action will be shared on www.Yamaha-Racing.com.

Renaux remains fifth in the MXGP Championship Standings, while Coldenhoff and Seewer are seventh and eighth, respectively.

Following the MXGP of Spain, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team will return to The Netherlands for a well-deserved break before travelling to Villars Sous Ecot, France, for the seventh round of the series. The MXGP of France will take place on the weekend of May 21st.

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP of Spain, 33-points

7th MXGP World Championship Standings, 190-points

“It was tough. The first race, I had a pretty good start, in p.2, but I had to brake really hard in the second corner and got pushed back to p.6. I came back to fourth, which was not so bad. The riding was really good, and I felt like I had something left for Race Two, but I missed the start and had to fight through the pack. I was quite a bit faster than the guys in front of me but struggled to pass. Overall, my pace was good, the riding was good, I am happy with the bike. It’s just the result on paper that is missing, and I find this quite disappointing, especially on days that I know it should be possible.”

Jeremy Seewer

6th MXGP of Spain, 31-points

8th MXGP World Championship Standings, 187-points

“Today, I tried to dig really deep. When I woke up sick this morning, I just hoped it would get better during the day, but it actually got worse and worse. I had no energy. In the first race, I just had to do some damage control. I had to save some energy in that race because I didn’t want to go all out and completely ruin race two. This strategy worked out. Looking at the positives, I took two holeshots and rode as hard as I could for the first 10 minutes. I knew it would be tough, but I managed to find some good lines and good flow, even though my body felt like 300 kilos. I dug as deep as I could and got P.4 with Jorge Prado pushing hard in the last few laps. I was happy with that. I know I am back in the game now. I just need to be healthy, and I will be there.”