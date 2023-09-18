Maggiora (Italy), September 18, 2023 – Pirelli celebrates 81 titles in the FIM Motocross World Championship. The penultimate round of the 2023 World Championship which took place over the weekend at Maggiora Park, in Italy, saw the world titles awarded, one round early, to Jorge Prado Garcia (Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing) in MXGP and to Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in MX2. Throughout the season, both riders were able to count on the performance of the tyres from the SCORPION™ MX32™ range, an absolute reference for all professional riders and lovers of this discipline.

Jorge Prado Garcia (GASGAS)

This is the third world title for the Spanish rider, previously winning the MX2 class in 2018 and 2019, again with the support of Pirelli. For Italian rider Andrea Adamo, the 2017 EMX150 champion, this is the first world title.

With just one round to go, Pirelli becomes World Champion in both classes and boasts four riders in the top five in the MXGP championship classification, while monopolising the top five positions in MX2.

Pirelli SCORPION MX32

In MXGP, after Saturday’s pole obtained by Alberto Forato (Team SM Action Migliori KTM), Jorge Prado won the first heat to secure the world title. Jeremy Seewer (Wilvo Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP) won the overall of the day, preceding Prado and Ruben Fernandez (Honda HRC) for a final podium completely Pirelli branded.

Pirelli dominance continued in MX2 with Jago Geerts (Kemea Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2) and Simon Langenfelder (Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing) who ended the day on equal points, but the Belgian won the overall by virtue of the best placing in race two. Andrea Adamo finished in third place, sealing the victory of the world title with a podium.

Andrea Adamo (KTM)

The excellent results of the Pirelli riders in the World Championship were confirmed in the EMX250 European Championship which in the last round crowned the Italian Andrea Bonacorsi with the Yamaha Hutten Metaal team as continental champion.

The range of Pirelli SCORPION™ MX tyres includes motocross tyres for soft terrain, such as the SCORPION™ MX Soft; tyres for soft and medium grounds, like the SCORPION™ MX32™ Mid Soft; tyres for medium and hard terrain, like the SCORPION™ MX32™ Mid Hard; as well as tyres ideal for trainings such as the SCORPION™ MX Extra X.

World Championship classification (Pirelli riders in bold):

MXGP

1.Prado J. (ESP) p.890

2.Febvre R. (FRA) p.807

3.Seewer J. (SUI) p.719

4.Coldenhoff G. (NED) p.655

5.Fernandez R. (ESP) p.612

MX2

1.Adamo A. (ITA) p.779

2.Geerts J. (BEL) p.706

3.Everts L. (BEL) p.702

4.Langenfelder S. (GER) p.702

5.Coenen L. (BEL) p.558