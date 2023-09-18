Pirelli celebrates 81 titles in the FIM Motocross World Championship

About Michael Le Pard 9567 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Related Articles
Another podium success for Quartararo in Austria
August 12, 2019 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Another podium success for Quartararo in Austria
Fabio Quartararo has taken his third podium finish of the 2019 MotoGP season for the PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team at the Austrian Grand Prix, leading in the early stages of the race at the […]
Pre-season preparation for 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship complete
March 5, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Pre-season preparation for 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship complete
The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad finalised their pre-season preparation for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship at events in The Netherlands and France today. Kay de Wolf lined up at the historic circuit of […]
BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020
October 17, 2019 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020
Munich. With the shipping date fast approaching, BMW Motorrad is busy finalizing the preparations on 140 BMW motorcycles that will be shipped to New Zealand for the Int. GS Trophy Oceania in February 2020. Such […]