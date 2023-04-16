Powerful comeback at FIM Motocross World Championship Pietramurata Italy

Geerts Displays Tenacity with Stunning Podium Finish to Maintain MX2 Championship Lead

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts made a powerful comeback at the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Pietramurata, Italy. The Belgian clinched an outstanding victory in the opening race but faced misfortune in the second race, being hit twice by other competitors. Despite these setbacks, Geerts managed to maintain his 22-point lead in the MX2 World Championship by racing from last to seventh in a valiant effort. Thibault Benistant finished in fourth and fifth place during the two races, placing sixth overall, while Rick Elzinga overcame numerous challenges to secure 11th overall.

Geerts recovered from a minor fall during Qualifying to secure a phenomenal start-to-finish victory at the MX2 Grand Prix of Trentino in Race One. The Yamaha ace flawlessly led all 18-laps to claim his 36th career win.

At the same time, Benistant started inside the top five and used his incredible race craft to chip away at the riders ahead. After an intense showdown with Italian fan favourite Andrea Adamo for third, the Frenchman narrowly missed out and had to settle for fourth.

Entering the final race of the weekend with high hopes, Geerts’ aspirations for a Grand Prix win were dashed by a tumultuous opening lap in Race Two. The ’93’ was knocked down by another rider and, despite a swift recovery, was taken out again. Undeterred, the championship leader fought his way through the pack to earn 14 crucial points for seventh place, enough to secure third place overall.

Meanwhile, Benistant struggled with the rough and slippery Ciclamino track surface, falling back to fifth place after initially challenging the leaders.

Elzinga continued his impressive progress towards regaining fitness, rebounding from a lackluster performance in Race One to recover from a bizarre racing incident in Race Two. The Dutch rider became entangled with another competitor’s bike on the start straight, resulting in him starting from last place but eventually powered back to 11th.

Following a rollercoaster Grand Prix, Geerts now leads the MX2 World Championship by 22 points, ahead of Andrea Adamo. Benistant leaves Italy trailing Adamo by a single point in third place, while Elzinga climbs one position to 11th.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will enjoy a brief break before embarking on the next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Agueda, Portugal, where they aim to maintain their momentum and vie for top podium spots.

Jago Geerts

3rd MX2 Grand Prix of Trentino, 39-points

MX2 Championship Leader, 205-points

“The first heat was really good. I took the holeshot and got the win, so that was really nice. In the second heat, I didn’t have the best start, but made some good passes in the first few corners before someone hit me and I fell. I got up quite quick, but then somebody hit me again, so then I had to start from dead last. I still got back to seventh. Overall, it was a good weekend, and I am happy with my speed. I’m looking forward to Portugal where we will hopefully have two good results.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 Grand Prix of Trentino, 34-points

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 182-points

“It was not an easy weekend. Normally I like this track and I ride good on it, but this weekend was a bit strange. I started with good speed and a good feeling yesterday, but today didn’t feel the same. I struggled all day to find ‘the feeling’, so I was not able to go fast. I tried to change lines, push hard and stay relaxed, but nothing worked. With a bad feeling on the track, 4-5 is not too bad. We still took some good points, and we will work to be better in Portugal.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Grand Prix of Trentino, 19-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 76-points

“I felt much better on the bike than I did in Switzerland. I am getting closer to where I want to be. I started this weekend with a good feeling but did not ride well in the first race. In the second race, I was quite unlucky because another rider fell, and their bike got stuck with my bike. I rode quite decent to come back to 11th , so I am happy with that. There are still things I need to improve, and we will keep working.”