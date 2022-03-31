Professional Prospect Program Expands with Inclusion at Motocross Three Nationals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 30, 2022) – Following a successful debut of the program last season, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the continuation of its Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, for the 2022 campaign to facilitate the ongoing development of American motocross’ next generation of aspiring professional talent. The second year of the program will once again be implemented in conjunction with select rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and will expand to include a trio of invitational gatherings of pro prospects as part of the RedBud National, Ironman National, and season-ending Fox Raceway II National.
“If we want our future talent to succeed at the professional level of the sport and maintain the rich, dominant legacy of American motocross, we need to take matters into our own hands and provide our aspiring athletes with the proper guidance and tools to excel when they take that all-important next step into Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross,” explained Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “In working cohesively with our competing manufacturers, who share an equal, if not greater investment in the amateur level of the sport as we do as organizers, we collectively curated a structure that resulted in immediate success by providing invaluable insight and experience for these young athletes. A more refined Scouting Moto Combine will welcome an even deeper collection of talent in its second year and our commitment to continued growth of the program will allow it to become an integral part of every athlete’s path to the professional level.”
The MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine will return for 2022 with inclusion at three rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Photo: Mitch Kendra
Gatherings for the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, for 2022 will once again be anchored by an all-star collection of coaches, which will feature the likes of former AMA National Champions and some of American motocross’ most highly regarded competitors. These coaches will mentor an assigned group of prospects through multiple facets of the Combine, including a dedicated classroom-style session that addresses cornerstone elements of the sport – competition, media, fitness, and nutrition – as well as a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos on the same National track their professional counterparts will wage battle on Saturday afternoon.
The Combine activities will be held on the eve of the three Nationals, on July 1 (RedBud), August 26 (Ironman), and September 2 (Fox Raceway II), and will feature a collection of the sport’s most high-profile amateur talent, developed in collaboration with each competing manufacturer – GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha. This Friday showcase will put the spotlight on the sport’s most touted professional prospects, which will ultimately result in a trio of exclusive 30-minute broadcasts highlighting each Scouting Moto Combine on MAVTV Motorsports Network. Additionally, the invited athletes will take their turn alongside the sport’s biggest stars on Saturday, with a parade lap during opening ceremonies to kick off each respective National.
Six-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Broc Glover will be one of several decorated former racers to serve as Combine coaches.
Photo: Mitch Kendra
“The Moto Combine events provide an excellent opportunity to learn more about what it’s like to be a professional racer,” said Ryan Holliday, Team Manager, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green. “While there are many quality amateur motocross events across the country, nothing provides the professional race day experience like the Moto Combine. Being able to earn a place on the starting gate of these events is another step closer to the ‘big time’ and gives [amateur] riders the experience needed to compete at the highest levels.”
With a potential group that consists of more than 50 A & B level amateur racers, a full list of invited prospects will be announced at a later date but is expected to be headlined by the two riders who dominated last summer’s Combines, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Ryder DiFrancesco and Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas. Additionally, a multitude of AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship titleholders from Loretta Lynn’s are also expected to participate, including the likes of Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Haiden Deegan, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Evan Ferry, and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Krystian Janik.
Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Ryder DiFrancesco took victory at both Combines in 2021 and will return for 2022 in search of continued success. Photo: Mitch Kendra
Lucas Oil Products, Inc.
Lucas Oil Products was founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as the top selling additive line in the United States. Additionally, Lucas Oil offers a premium line of motor oils, greases, fuel treatments, industrial lubricants, and problem-solving additives to help firmly establish Lucas Oil as a prominent figure in the marketplace. It has provided title sponsorship of the world’s prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series since the 2009 season.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem-solving additives, all made in America. Broadcast coverage will be showcased live all season long on MAVTV Motorsports Network and the MAVTV Plus streaming service. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.
MAVTV Motorsports Network
MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events, including unprecedented live coverage of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select and the on-demand streaming service of MAVTV Plus, if it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!
U.S. Air Force Special Warfare
Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) comprises ground combat forces that specialize in airpower application in hostile, denied and politically sensitive environments. AFSPECWAR enlisted specialties include Combat Control, Pararescue, Special Reconnaissance and Tactical Air Control Party (TACP). Officer specialties include Combat Rescue Officer, Special Tactics Officer and TACP Officer. These Airmen are task-oriented with a variety of enabler and support specialties to form the Guardian Angel and TACP Weapon System within the conventional Air Force and the Special Tactics Weapon System within Air Force Special Operations Command. These weapon systems are employed to provide global access, precision strike and personnel recovery capabilities across the spectrum of conflict and the multi-domain battlefield. Join the fight with a career in U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.
