Promise there as Malcolm Stewart claims ninth-place AMA Supercross result

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Malcolm Stewart is beginning to build added confidence and momentum after showcasing his speed and later racing to ninth position at Anaheim 2’s third round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship.

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, Stewart powered to the fourth-fastest time in qualifying during the afternoon in an impressive start to his weekend at Angel Stadium.

The 32-year-old unfortunately went down in the first turn of his Heat Race, but remounted and worked his way through to field to an impressive P5 result.

Faced with a slick track after rain fell just before the 450SX Main Event, Stewart came out of the first turn just outside of the top 10. The Floridian made some early moves up to seventh, before losing two places late in the race and finishing ninth. With three rounds in the books, he’s placed 10th in the point standings.

“I actually felt good all day long. I was P4 in qualifying, but then went down at the start of my Heat race,” Stewart reflected. “After I went down I had to come back through the pack with a really good ride and qualified for the Main. It rained before the Main Event, but we went out there and I felt pretty decent the whole time. At the end of the day, I feel like we’re making gains as a team. I felt a lot more comfortable today, we’re heading in the right direction, and I’m riding better.”

Next Race: February 1 – Glendale, Arizona

Results 450SX Class – Anaheim 2

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)

4. Chase Sexton (KTM)

9. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

10. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

22. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 3 of 17 rounds

1. Ken Roczen, 62 points

2. Chase Sexton, 59

3. Jett Lawrence, 57

9. Justin Barcia, 42

10. Malcolm Stewart, 40

19. Aaron Plessinger, 13