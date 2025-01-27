JULIEN BEAUMER EXTENDS 250SX WEST POINTS LEAD WITH ANAHEIM 2 PODIUM

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer extended his 250SX West advantage at Anaheim 2’s third round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, while in the 450SX Class, teammate Chase Sexton charged to fourth position to maintain his title challenge.

Western Regional championship leader Beaumer – who debuted the red plate on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION this weekend – built upon his points lead after a composed P2 ride in increasingly challenging conditions.

The 18-year-old sensation topped qualifying by more than half a second, before finishing P5 in his Heat Race after going down and then later being penalized two positions.

Beaumer made a strong start to the Main Event and quickly settled into P2, then stayed calm throughout the race, as rainfall made the track increasingly slick. His calculated ride to second now sees him with a seven-point lead in the standings heading to Glendale’s fourth round next Saturday.

Julien Beaumer: “Qualifying was good this morning, and then I went down in the Heat after leading. It wasn’t anything to worry about – that’s racing. I got off to a solid start in the Main Event and we finished second tonight, so another podium, and more points on the board. We’ll go back to work this week and we’ll aim to be better again next weekend.”

In 450SX, Sexton stayed within striking distance of the leaders all day onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, setting the third-fastest qualifying time, before going on to finishing third in his Heat.

During a rain-affected Main Event, the 25-year-old reigning Pro Motocross Champion steadily worked his way up the ranks from a P7 start, pushing hard for a podium position in the closing laps on his way to fourth. Sexton continues to hold down second in the standings, just three points outside of the series lead.

Chase Sexton: “Anaheim 2 was a bit of a struggle. I had to rest from Tuesday until yesterday as I’ve been sick this week, but I was able to come out and ride as well as I could today. I didn’t feel 100 percent, so it was good that I was able to push through. I rode pretty well in the Main Event – it obviously wasn’t the result we wanted, but fourth was okay to salvage what I could. I’ll continue to work on getting healthy again and get ready for the Triple Crown next week.”

It was a more difficult day for 450SX teammate Aaron Plessinger. After recording the 10th-fastest qualifying time, the fan favorite was caught in a first-turn incident in his Heat, but charged hard to finish an impressive P4 aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Plessinger started the Main Event inside the top-five, until making an error in the early laps, which damaged his throttle and he was unable to complete the race. The Cowboy – who was celebrating his 29th birthday at A2 – is positioned 19th in the standings after the opening three rounds.

Aaron Plessinger: “Anaheim 2 was going good all day, right up until the Main Event. I got a decent start, but I think I tried to force the issue a little too soon and ended up missing the rear brake jumping into a turn. My throttle got caught in his rear wheel and caused some damage, unfortunately ending my night. We’ve made some improvements to my bike settings, I’m healthy, and looking forward to the next round now.”

Next Race: February 1 – Glendale, Arizona

Results 450SX Class – Anaheim 2

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)

4. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

9. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

10. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

22. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 3 of 17 rounds

1. Ken Roczen, 62 points

2. Chase Sexton, 59

3. Jett Lawrence, 57

9. Justin Barcia, 42

10. Malcolm Stewart, 40

19. Aaron Plessinger, 13

Results 250SX West Class – Anaheim 2

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Cole Davies (Yamaha)

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 3 of 10 rounds

1. Julien Beaumer, 69 points

2. Haiden Deegan, 62

3. Jordon Smith, 60

8. Ryder DiFrancesco, 35