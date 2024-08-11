Rider fully exploits development tyres at Portimão to take pole position and victory

|The BMW rider fully exploits the rear standard SCX and SC0 development tyres in Portimão to take pole position and victory in Race 1. Montella takes a solitary WorldSSP win
|Positive début for the brand new Pirelli rear SC0 D0661 specification development solution in Portimão, Portugal where, for the first race of the Pirelli Portuguese Round, it was the most popular solution among the WorldSBK riders, taking Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) to a triumph which tied the all-time consecutive wins record in this championship (11 victories). The BMW rider opted for the front SC2 in the race, whereas in qualifying, where he took pole position, he used the SC1 front and SCX rear combination, both standard versions, confirming the versatility of all the tyre options Pirelli brought to the Portuguese round.
Armed with the combination of standard SC1 front and standard SC0 rear tyres, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) started from the second spot on the grid and won WorldSSP Race 1 with an advantage of a full 3 seconds ahead of Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati).
The new SC0 rear is wildly popular
WorldSBK
· Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) took pole position using the combination of standard SC1 front and standard SCX rear tyres which Pirelli brought to this race weekend as a solution for qualifying instead of the usual Extra soft SCQ rear. His time of 1’39.783 was extremely close (just two tenths off) to Jonathan Rea’s all-time track record, set in 2022 with asphalt temperature around 10°C lower.
WorldSSP
· In qualifying, the current championship leader Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) came out on top to win pole position ahead of Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati), second, and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), third. All three riders did their respective best times using the standard SC1 front and the standard SC0 rear.
· It was a highly competitive grid for Race 1, with all the riders opting for the standard SC1 front and the standard SC0 rear combination. On the sixth lap, race winner Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) set the new race fast lap record, breaking Stefano Manzi’s 2023 record by almost four tenths of a second. The race was over five and a half seconds faster than last year, with an average improvement per lap of more than three tenths of a second.