Race Husky in 2025 with Contingency and Trackside Support Programs

Husqvarna Mobility North America, Inc. has announced details for the 2025 Husqvarna Motorcycles Contingency Support Program, which is proud to continue offering over $6 million in possible rewards for amateur and professional racers across a selection of national events in the U.S.

Contingency will once again be available at both national and regional events motocross, supercross, flat track, and offroad racing through RaceHusky.com. Professional racers can earn Husqvarna Motorcycles Pro Cash awards, which are paid directly through a debit card.

Amateur riders are eligible to earn cash value credits that can be used to purchase products at any participating authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership in North America. A more competitive pay structure will be implemented throughout the 2025 events.

Plus, Husqvarna Motorcycles will also continue to offer Trackside Support at major national racing events throughout the year to provide any emergency parts and service needed to get back out on track.