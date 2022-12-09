2022 racing year FIM Awards world championship celebrations

The brand was able to look back on five titles and more distinctions as the annual FIM Awards ceremony in Rimini, San Marino drew a curtain across competition for another year.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ athletes collected their FIM gold medals in offroad disciplines at the star-studded event. The recipients were Billy Bolt, who won the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Etienne Bax and Ondřej Čermák as 2022 FIM Motocross Sidecar World Champions and Dutch youngster Gyan Doensen, who conquered the FIM 85cc Motocross World Championship.
Husqvarna Motorcycles also picked up awards for Manufacturer’s success in in the same categories as Bolt and Doensen, taking their grand total up to 113.
The company was present in every top-flight FIM racing series; collecting four Moto3™ Grand Prix wins as part of 2022 MotoGP™ for what was Husqvarna Motorcycles’ best season yet on the tarmac. The brand will continue to strive for excellence as the 2023 calendar year soon comes into play.
