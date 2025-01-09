Victory for Aprilia Tuareg Racing in eighth stage of Africa Eco Race 2025

Francesco Montanari and the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team enjoyed a great day as Montanari claimed victory in the eighth stage of the Africa Eco Race 2025 in Amodjar, Mauritania. This was the Italian rider’s first overall stage win. Despite physical challenges, Jacopo Cerutti finished in 13th place, holding on to second position in the overall standings. The eighth stage, spanning 355.62 km, was the first of two loop stages starting and finishing in Amodjar. Riders crossed the Adrar plateau towards Ouadane, facing a mix of sandy sections and undulating trails. Francesco Montanari delivered a brilliant performance, adding this win to his three podium finishes in stages two, three, and five, thus cementing his third position in the overall standings. Jacopo Cerutti, weakened by a gastrointestinal virus that plagued him throughout the stage, finished in 13th. Despite this, Cerutti remains second overall, 9’49″ behind the leader. Marco Menichini also impressed, coming fourth overall, 14:57 behind the leader, and maintaining sixth place in the overall standings. With all three Tuareg Rally 660 bikes in the top six overall, Aprilia Tuareg Racing confirms his leadership among the manufacturers. FRANCESCO MONTANARI

“After the last two stages, which were demanding in terms of navigation, I managed to maintain a strong pace and navigate well today. It was a perfect day, and I’m delighted for the team and their outstanding work. This win is a testament to that. We have a perfect bike. I’m sorry for Jacopo, who’s not feeling well, and I hope he recovers soon.” JACOPO CERUTTI

“I’ve not been feeling well — I’ve had a gastrointestinal virus and haven’t been able to eat or drink since yesterday. I started first, but leading the way with so many dunes was tough. My focus was on completing the stage as best as I could.”