Ready to Keep the Ducati Flag Flying at MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 23, 2021 – Round four of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will see Loris Baz flying solo for the Ducati factory against America’s best this weekend at The Ridge as Panera Bread Ducati’s Kyle Wyman continues his recovery from a broken left elbow suffered in race two at the previous round at Road America.



Baz has been in solid form of late, taking a season-best second place at round three of the championship at Road America to move up into seventh in the series standings.



The undulating Washington track poses a new set of challenges for the French maestro as he continues his adaptation to MotoAmerica competition. Regardless, in his own words, Baz is in America to win, with the goal to always put the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK on the podium against the hordes of Suzuki and Yamaha riders.



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“It’s a new race week, and my first on the West Coast,” Baz said. “We are expecting really warm weather, so it’s going to be burning out on the track. I’m looking forward to this race. I think we found a good direction with the way the bike works at Road America, and since we’ve been testing and changing the electronics a bit, I feel more and more comfortable on the bike each time. It’ll be good for me to get out and experience a completely new track, one that’s much different to Road America. I’m feeling strong for this one and can’t wait to get on the bike.”



Round four of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Washington on June 23-25, 2021.