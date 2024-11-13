“One of the most difficult races of my life; they hit me!” Behind-the-Scenes of the R3 bLU cRU World Cup Showdown

The 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup battle came down to the wire at the final round of the season in Motorland Aragón, with title rivals Gonzalo Sanchez and Marc Vich fighting for every inch of the track alongside 16 other hungry young talents.

The two Spanish riders enjoyed a season-long duel as they dreamed of the chance of becoming the first R3 bLU cRU World Cup champion after the series was upgraded to World Cup status by the FIM for 2024. As well as the glory of winning they were also fighting for an all-important spot on the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid – a reward given by Yamaha to the R3 World Cup winner as part of the SBK Roadway programme.

When the talented pair came into the final round their usual relaxed demeanour had turned into a steely tension and the atmosphere was electric. After a rocky start to the season, R3 stalwart Vich went on to excel at all his favourite circuits and take over the standings lead. Conversely, cup rookie Sanchez wowed at the beginning of the year but lost confidence following some disappointing performances, losing his grip on the lead.

With two races remaining just nine points separated 16-year-old Sanchez and 17-year-old Vich, leaving all to play for. Plenty of other young talents were keen to stand on the podium at the last R3 bLU cRU round of the season, making for an even tougher fight between the two contenders. The drama ran from lights out until the chequered flag in both races and in our new behind-the-scenes video (click the image below) you can witness every moment of tension and celebration and hear from the riders as they prepared for the biggest moment of their young careers…