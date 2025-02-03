RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING’S CHASE SEXTON RECLAIMS 450SX RED PLATE WITH GLENDALE WIN

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Chase Sexton has climbed back to the top of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship 450SX standings with a winning performance at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium to complete the first Triple Crown event of the season.

Equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Sexton became the first two-time winner of the year by securing victory tonight, using consistent 3-3-2 results across the trio of Main Events to stand on top of the premier class podium.

After qualifying second fastest, the 25-year-old worked his way forward in the first two races to finish with a pair of P3 results. A strong start in the final encounter saw Sexton take the early lead, before he ultimately took the checkered flag in second position to earn the overall.

In terms of the championship standings, Sexton now holds a two-point advantage as the Supercross series heads east to Tampa for Round 5 next weekend.

Chase Sexton: “The track was really gnarly and dry, but I had fun racing with the guys tonight. In the first two races, I really made it hard on myself with terrible starts, and that made my life difficult – especially with the short races. I finally got a start in the last final when I needed it and finished that one in second. I feel like I rode really well tonight apart from a mistake in the final race, but other than that, it was solid. I’m pumped to get the overall and to get the red plate back!”

Also in the 450SX Class, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger equaled his best finish of the season with ninth overall after three intense finals.

Plessinger recorded the 12th-fastest qualifying time, before finishing with 10-7-9 scores in the Triple Crown races to claim ninth overall, moving to P15 in the point standings as a result.

Aaron Plessinger: “Glendale was a step in the right direction. I was struggling in practice, but in qualifying I figured a little something out. I got a decent jump off the gate to the first race, but went off the track on the first lap and had to come back from last up to 10th. In the second final, I was up there battling with everyone for seventh, which was better. In the last one, I got a decent start, but I didn’t really capitalize on it and got shuffled back early on. Overall, I finished the night, but I’ve got some more work to do before Tampa and we’ll come out swinging.”

At his home race on the schedule, 250SX West red plate-holder Julien Beaumer finished fourth overall at State Farm Stadium and held onto the points lead entering a short break for the Western Region.

Onboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, the spectacular teenager qualified first and launched to the holeshot of the first two Triple Crown races. Errors on the opening lap of both races forced him to work his way forward to instrumental P4 and P7 results.

Race three saw Beaumer charge his way from a top-eight start to cross the finish line with a P2 result. When the three race results were combined, ‘JuJu’ left Glendale with P4 and continues to lead the championship by two points.

Julien Beaumer: “It was a tough night. I made too many mistakes at the start of the first two finals and found myself on the ground. I’m frustrated to say the least, but we salvaged a lot of points tonight and we still have the red plate. I’m happy to still have the series lead coming out of this one and to salvage as many points as I did.”

Next Race: February 8 – Tampa, Florida

Results 450SX Class – Glendale

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

7. Justin Hill (KTM)

9. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

10. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

12. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

19. Anthony Rodriguez (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 4 of 17 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 84 points

2. Ken Roczen, 82

3. Eli Tomac, 75

8. Justin Barcia, 52

9. Malcolm Stewart, 52

11. Justin Hill, 45

15. Aaron Plessinger, 26

Results 250SX West Class – Glendale

1. Jordon Smith (Triumph)

2. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

3. Cole Davies (Yamaha)

4. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

11. Lux Turner (KTM)

16. Joshua Varize (KTM)

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 4 of 10 rounds

1. Julien Beaumer, 87 points

2. Jordon Smith, 85

3. Haiden Deegan, 84

11. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS), 35

13. Lux Turner, 33

20. Joshua Varize, 12

SMX Next Class – Glendale

1. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki)

2. Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki)

3. Landon Hartz (Yamaha)

7. Luke Fauser (KTM)

11. Wyatt Thurman (KTM)

16. Jeremy Fappani (KTM)