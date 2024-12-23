RED BULL KTM SIGNS EDGAR CANET FOR 2025 DAKAR RALLY ASSAULT

Canet has had a busy year of competition, contesting the Rally Portugal, Rallye du Maroc, Desafio Ruta 40, Oasis Rally, and Baja Aragon in order to gain valuable experience and qualify for the 2025 Dakar Rally. Making his world championship debut at the age of 19 in the 2024 Rally Portugal, Edgar impressed by securing third place in his very first prologue stage. He went on to finish the event in 11th overall and claimed an impressive third place in the Rally2 category.

Set to compete in his first ever Dakar Rally, the young Spaniard is fully focused on getting to know the race and successfully reaching the finish line, while a strong result in the Rally2 category would be an incredible bonus. Drawing on his extensive roadbook and navigation work, as well as his time spent training with Luciano, Daniel, and Kevin in America, Edgar is eager to get underway at the iconic event in the new year.

Edgar Canet: “I’m really excited to have qualified for Dakar 2025 and to be supported by KTM for my debut in the world’s most demanding rally is a dream come true. I’ve been racing on a KTM since I was four years old, so to join the factory team now is amazing. I spent a few days riding in the USA with my new teammates Luciano, Kevin and Daniel, and they helped me so much. I have adapted really well to the KTM 450 RALLY, which I know is a winning bike, so I can’t wait to race it at the Dakar. My goal is to get to the finish line and learn as much about the race as possible, and I feel mentally and physically ready for what is to come. Thank you to KTM for the support, and I can’t wait to get underway in Saudi Arabia!”

Andreas Hölzl – Rally Team Manager: “We’re super happy to announce that Edgar Canet is joining us in Rally2 for Dakar! He has done a great job this season and is a very promising young talent. At only 19 years old, he is performing really well and we’re looking forward to supporting him through his first Dakar.”