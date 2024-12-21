More Than $582,000 Available for Harley-Davidson Racers

MILWAUKEE (Dec. 20, 2024) – Harley-Davidson renews its support of motorcycle racing competitors during the 2025 season with cash contingency programs totaling more than $582,000. These funds will be available for qualified H-D racers competing in select classes in the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship and the Progressive American Flat Track and AdventureTrackers™ series.

The Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing Team competes in the MotoAmerica Mission Foods King of the Baggers road racing series in 2025 aboard race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycles powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. In addition, privateer teams racing Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the King of the Baggers series can benefit from racing contingency and available racing parts for purchase.

Mission Foods King of the Baggers Contingency

The Mission Foods King of The Baggers series offers exciting competition between American V-Twin touring motorcycles prepared for competition and equipped with stock frames and a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags. The 2025 King of The Baggers series features 14 races over seven doubleheader weekends held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series. The series opens on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, March 6-8. Harley-Davidson will offer a $234,500 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission Foods King of the Baggers series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place and a $35,000 championship bonus. Terms and conditions apply; please email [email protected] for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Mission Foods Super Hooligan Contingency

Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan National Championship Brought To You By Roland Sands Design. The road racing series features 750cc-and-up high-bar race-prepared street bikes. Held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series, the 2025 Super Hooligan Championship includes 10 races over five double-header weekends, beginning with two races at Daytona International Speedway March 6-8. Harley-Davidson will offer a $123,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place and a $20,000 championship bonus. Terms and conditions apply; please email [email protected] for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Progressive American Flat Track Contingency

Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing on a Harley-Davidson XG750R motorcycles in the premiere Mission Foods SuperTwins class on the 16-event 2025 Progressive American Flat Track series, the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Harley-Davidson has committed $185,600 in contingency funds for qualified SuperTwins class riders. Harley-Davidson contingency will pay first to 10th place and a $20,000 championship bonus. The season opens March 6-7 with the Daytona Short Track double-header at Daytona International Speedway. Terms and conditions apply; please email [email protected] for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

AFT AdventureTrackers™

Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing eligible Harley-Davidson Pan America models in the new AFT AdventureTrackers™ series, a professional class for adventure touring motorcycles with engine displacement over 1,000cc. Basic rules center on production-based race bikes that remain as close to street stock as is feasible. The class will feature multiple brands that have a similar power-to-weight ratio competing in one of the fastest-growing segments of the motorcycle market. Harley-Davidson has committed $38,750 in contingency funds for qualified AdventureTrackers™ class riders. Payouts will be awarded for 1st through 5th place in each race, with a championship bonus of $10,000 for the season champion. After a successful single-race debut in 2024, the AdventureTracker series will expand in 2025 to include four events held in conjunction with Progressive American Flat Track series, three at Sturgis, S.D. Aug. 4-10 and at Peoria, Ill., on Aug. 10. Terms and conditions apply; please email [email protected] for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

