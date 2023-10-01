Gardner Grabs Great Fourth in Sunday’s Superpole Race

Remy Gardner achieved his best WorldSBK result to date with a strong fourth-place finish in Sunday morning’s Superpole Race. Meanwhile, teammate Dominique Aegerter improved from 14th in the morning race to an impressive eighth-place finish in Race 2. Unfortunately, Gardner was forced to retire in the afternoon’s feature race.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha riders felt well prepared for the Superpole Race and Gardner pulled out a superb performance, starting from ninth on the grid to finish fourth. Meanwhile, Aegerter battled hard and managed to have consistent speed to stay close to the front group, but he couldn’t climb higher than 14th.

The #87 and the #77 had to start from fourth and 15th on the grid for the final feature race of the weekend, with both managing a great getaway. The Australian rider immediately joined the fight for the podium, but unfortunately he was forced to retire due to a technical issue with ten laps to go. In the meantime, Aegerter gained places, showing strong speed throughout the 20-lap contest. The Swiss rider gave it all to achieve a try and achieve a remarkable P6, but he just missed out on the final lap to cross the line eighth.

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P4 / Race 2: DNF

“Overall we had a positive weekend, although we had bad luck in Race 2. In the Superpole Race I had a great fight, managing to grab fourth, which allowed me to achieve a much better starting position for Race 2. There, I had a good getaway, but I was still missing a bit of pace on fresh tyres. Anyway, I started to get back and close the gap, I think I could have had good pace towards the end, but unfortunately a technical problem forced me to retire. Nevertheless, the balance is positive, we showed great speed. There’s still a lot of work to do and a lot to learn, but we’re putting things together and I hope we can enjoy a great season finale.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P14 / Race 2: P8

“In the Warm Up we made a good step forward and then in the Superpole Race I was improving my feeling once more, but unfortunately ten laps weren’t enough to fully show my potential. Then, in the second race, I could enjoy a good ride showing great pace towards the end. I tried to go for P6, but I went wide and dropped to P8 at the end, which is a bit of a shame, but the performance is there. I’d like to thank the team for their efforts, it wasn’t just about myself. I’m always asking a lot from the team, and they always deliver, so I wanted to give them something back today. I’ll enjoy a bit of recovery time as I still have some pain in my elbow and shoulder, and then I’ll be 100% ready for the season finale.”