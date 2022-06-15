Results: The Cherokee Enduro Greensboro & Donner Hard Enduro Norden & Liqui Moly GP of Germany Teutschenthal

Round 4 of the NEPG series took us to the state of Georgia. Very hot weather welcomed the riders on both weekend days, with the race day being the warmest. Staying cool and hydrated would be very important in the race. Extremely dusty conditions and spread-out tests added another level of difficulty that the riders would face Evan Smith started out his day very well finishing the 1st test in 4th, just seconds out of the lead. As the day wore on he continued to ride well, staying among the leaders and their times. When the day ended he finished a strong 6th place. Jon Johnson had a good day. He was battling for the lead in Pro 2 all day. He won test 4 but mistakes cost him valuable time in tests 3 and 6. He ended up on the podium in 3rd place for the day.