Results: The Cherokee Enduro Greensboro & Donner Hard Enduro Norden & Liqui Moly GP of Germany Teutschenthal

Round 4 of the NEPG series took us to the state of Georgia. Very hot weather welcomed the riders on both weekend days, with the race day being the warmest. Staying cool and hydrated would be very important in the race. Extremely dusty conditions and spread-out tests added another level of difficulty that the riders would face
Evan Smith started out his day very well finishing the 1st test in 4th, just seconds out of the lead. As the day wore on he continued to ride well, staying among the leaders and their times. When the day ended he finished a strong 6th place.
Jon Johnson had a good day. He was battling for the lead in Pro 2 all day. He won test 4 but mistakes cost him valuable time in tests 3 and 6. He ended up on the podium in 3rd place for the day.
Results:
Evan Smith
6th Place -NE Pro 1
Jon Johnson
3rd Place – NE Pro 2
Photos: Shan Moore
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Great day racing in Georgia. I got out to a great start with a 4th in test one but settled into a 6th place to finish the day. Learned a lot with my first round on the two-stroke!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I had a few mistakes that set me back just a little but I was able to grab a test win and come away with a 3rd place finish.”
US Hard Enduro Series
Donner Hard Enduro
Norden, CA
June 11th, 2022
The US Hard Enduro Series went back west to the Northern California mountains of Donner Ski Ranch. A large crowd of spectators watched the riders battle over granite slabs, waterfalls, steep hills, snow drifts, and relentless rock gardens. In the Women’s Pro class, Morgan Colón led comfortably and was the only female to complete two laps on her way to victory at the event. Tim Apolle, had an up-and-down race that saw him finish in the top ten. Next up is the Silver Kings Hard Enduro in Idaho in a week.
Results:
Morgan Tanke Colón
1st Place – Women’s Pro
Tim Apolle
10th Place – Pro
Photos: Kyoshi Becker
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“The Donner Hard Enduro was a blast! I’m really happy to come away with a win under my belt after a really fun and challenging course. I felt great all race and just tried to keep it smooth and steady, taking it one obstacle at a time. I’m excited for the next round this weekend in Northern Idaho!”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“Donner had some pretty good terrain and I had so much fun out there. The bike worked perfectly all weekend. I just had a couple of bad breaks in the race. I’m looking forward to Idaho next.”
MXGP
Liqui Moly GP of Germany
Teutschenthal, Germany
June 12th, 2022
The eleventh round of the MXGP was in Teutschenthal, Germany. Dusty conditions made life hard on the riders in this round. Team Beta SDM Corse rider, Jeremy Van Horebeek, had a great practice session setting the 6th fastest overall time. However, in race one he was the victim of 2 crashes that forced him to retire. He regrouped for race two and rode his Factory 450 RX well and into a top ten finish in 9th place. Coincidentally, Van Horebeek sits in 9th place in the overall standings after his results in Germany. The next event on the calendar is the MXGP of Indonesia in two weeks.
Results:
Jeremy Van Horebeek
Race One – DNF
Race Two – 9th
Current Overall Standing
9th Place
Jeremy Horebeek
Factory 450 RX
“I had a good day on Saturday both in the time practice and the qualifying heat. In the first race I got a bit unfortunate with those two crashes. In Race 2 I was able to race back from a bad start in 16th place on the first lap to 9th place at the checkered flag. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get a better result in the first race to have scored important points for the overall, but we will try and make that up in the next rounds.”
