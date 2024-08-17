RJ Hampshire will make anticipated return to competition at Budds Creek National

RJ Hampshire will make his anticipated return to competition in Round 10 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider set to make his first outdoor appearance of the season at the Budds Creek National.

After capturing the 250SX West title in the AMA Supercross Championship in May, Hampshire was unfortunately injured during media day at Fox Raceway’s opening round of Pro Motocross. Following an extensive recovery period, he is now fit to rejoin the 250MX Class for the final two rounds onboard his Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition.

Hampshire commented. “I have had a few days back on the bike and the last couple days were good enough to make the call on going racing this weekend. Budds is one of my favorite tracks and has always treated me well in the past – see you Saturday!” “It’s been a tough injury, but I feel like there is no better way to get ready for the SMX rounds than getting some gate drops in,”“I have had a few days back on the bike and the last couple days were good enough to make the call on going racing this weekend. Budds is one of my favorite tracks and has always treated me well in the past – see you Saturday!”

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “The team is very excited to have RJ back on the bike to close out the Pro Motocross season. It was a tough break when RJ sustained an injury at press day for the opening round at Pala, especially after his impressive finish to the 2024 Supercross season where he clinched the West Coast Championship. RJ has shown incredible dedication and resilience during his recovery, and we’re excited to see him back in action. As we set our sights on the SuperMotocross season starting in September, it’s crucial for RJ to get some valuable seat time before the SMX season kicks off. We’re confident that his return will be a strong one and look forward to logging laps and gate drops at Budds Creek and Ironman before shifting our focus to SMX.” “The team is very excited to have RJ back on the bike to close out the Pro Motocross season. It was a tough break when RJ sustained an injury at press day for the opening round at Pala, especially after his impressive finish to the 2024 Supercross season where he clinched the West Coast Championship. RJ has shown incredible dedication and resilience during his recovery, and we’re excited to see him back in action. As we set our sights on the SuperMotocross season starting in September, it’s crucial for RJ to get some valuable seat time before the SMX season kicks off. We’re confident that his return will be a strong one and look forward to logging laps and gate drops at Budds Creek and Ironman before shifting our focus to SMX.”

Hampshire’s late inclusion in the final portion of Pro Motocross will count toward his seeding position for the upcoming SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Playoffs, which will commence on Saturday, September 7, at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished third in the inaugural 250SMX point standings last season.