ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING RE-SIGNS RYDER LEBLOND

Husqvarna Mobility North America has extended its contract with Ryder LeBlond to remain in the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, which will see him continue in the U.S. Hard Enduro Series and AMA EnduroCross Championship for 2025 in a new multi-year commitment.

The 22-year-old from Pennsylvania currently sits third in the 2024 U.S. Hard Enduro point standings after picking up three podiums in the opening five rounds onboard his Husqvarna TE 300. He also claimed a P2 podium result at the standalone Silver Kings Hard Enduro.

LeBlond will transition across to the Husqvarna FX 350 when EnduroCross commences in Colorado Springs on October 12, where he will aim to build upon his fifth-place result achieved in the series last season. Next year will mark the Pennsylvania native’s third season at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

LeBlond commented: "I am super-excited about signing another multi-year deal to do what I love! It was an easy decision, we have such a strong team with the current bike and all of the people involved. I can't wait to see what we do in the future."

Anthony DiBasilio, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Off-Road Team Manager: “We are excited to welcome back Ryder LeBlond to continue racing the U.S. Hard Enduro and EnduroCross events. Ryder has grown so much over the last couple of years and is just getting started. We know Ryder will continue to rise to the top in the Hard Enduro series, as he has shown he can consistently battle for the podium. Ryder will continue to hone his EnduroCross skills in an attempt to fight for the podium in that series as well. We are looking forward to the next couple of years of helping Ryder achieve his dreams and to win some championships.”