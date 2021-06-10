Round three 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 9, 2021 – Round three of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees Ducati stars Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) and Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) head to one of the most famous racing venues in the world in the beautiful but daunting Road America in Wisconsin.



After encouraging results from the previous round at VIRginia International Raceway that saw a debut MotoAmerica podium for Baz and Wyman significantly close the gap to the front runners, Ducati’s finest will be looking to take that final step to challenge the series leaders at the ultra-high speed venue that should ideally suit the strengths of the powerhouse Ducati Panigale V4 R racers.



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“I’ve been back in France with the family, recharging the batteries,” Baz said of his three week break between VIR and Road America. “It’s always nice to reconnect with home, but now we’re back in America and I can’t wait to ride this really famous track. Of the tracks I don’t know in America, this is the one I’m most looking forward to racing because every game you have on the PlayStation as a kid, you race at Road America! It’s such a famous track.



“It’s very long and I’m looking forward to Friday where I can learn it. This is a place that should really suit our V4 R really well. The guys in the team have been hard at work on the data since the last race to make the bike better for me—I can’t wait to get going.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“We’re looking really good coming into this weekend,” Wyman said. “We got our two-day test at Pittsburgh done last week which was pivotal for us to try some big changes we normally wouldn’t try on a race weekend. We did 156 laps over the two days so I’m feeling much more confident on the bike. The crew is jiving and we’re really excited to go to our best track on the schedule in Road America and try to put the Panera Bread Ducati on the box. It should be a great weekend for us.”



Round three of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at Road America on June 11-13, 2021.