Sim Racing: Interview With Maximilian Günther Talks about Virtual Formula E

Munich. Maximilian Günther (GER) is contesting his first season for BMW i Andretti Motorsport in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. The 22-year-old, born and bred in the Bavarian Allgäu region where he still lives today, got off to a great start with one win and a second place in the first five races. Günther is the youngest ever Formula E winner. This weekend he and his team-mate Alexander Sims (GBR) will race in the digital Formula E, providing the perfect opportunity to introduce him in a video home story.

Just like all the other racing drivers, Günther can also only wait and see how the current difficult situation develops and when he will be allowed to get behind the wheel of his BMW iFE.20 again. At least he has the opportunity to get a taste of Formula E again virtually this weekend, when the digital version of the first global race series for fully-electric Formula cars launches its season with a test round.

To mark his home story being published, in an interview here Günther talks about virtual Formula E, sim racing in general, his season to date and how he is coping with the current situation.

Maximilian, in your home story we see you in the mountains, on the golf course, working out, in your apartment and on the racetrack. How much of that can you still do at the moment?

Maximilian Günther: “Obviously I’m a bit restricted in my options for working out. But compared to what is happening in the world at the moment, that is obviously a minor limitation. I think where I live means I am able to cope with the situation really well compared with many other people. I’m at home with my parents in Rettenberg in the Allgäu. In line with the regulations currently in place in Bavaria, I am allowed to go outdoors to exercise and to go for walks with my immediate family. That is extremely important to me. I recharge my batteries at home in the mountains. I can also work out much better indoors at my parents’ house than in my apartment in Kempten, so I am comparatively fortunate in this respect, which I am really grateful for. Beyond working out, like many other people I am also using modern communication to stay in close contact with the team. We spend a lot of time talking to each other because even though we aren’t on the racetrack, that doesn’t mean that development is standing still.”

This Saturday you will represent BMW i Andretti Motorsport in the test round of virtual Formula E. How do you feel about Formula E joining virtual racing?

Günther: “I’m really looking forward to the first virtual Formula E race. It’s the only way we can actually race at the moment. Sim racing was uncharted territory for me since the only simulators that I knew were professional race simulators like the one at BMW Motorsport. A few weeks ago I spontaneously decided to race in my first sim race and really got into it. It’s a lot of fun and really does keep me in racing mode. Now I will give it my all to put on a great show in the virtual BMW iFE.20 for the fans at home.”

How do you feel the Formula E season has gone so far looking back during the current mandatory break?

Günther: “I feel really at home in the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team. We had a fantastic start to the season. The speed has been really great since the test drives and with the win in Santiago and second place right before the break in Marrakech we have also brought home great results. Obviously, I would love to get back on the racetrack as quickly as possible to build on these performances but that is out of our hands. At the moment there are things that are much more important than racing. The only thing we can do is make sure we are as well prepared as possible for when the season restarts.”

Note to editors:

We are aware of the current difficult situation. Despite this, however, we have decided to provide you with regular media information in the coming weeks and months. We will report on our BMW works drivers on the sim racing scene and we will also provide you with interviews and background stories, particularly dealing with technology topics within BMW Group Motorsport.