Stoked to ride at The Ridge: MotoAmerica Supersport Round 4

Josh Herrin is loving life on the Ducati Panigale V2 as the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship heads to The Ridge in Washington State for round four



Sunnyvale, Calif., June 22, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) is in a purple patch of his distinguished career as he and his florescent red Ducati Panigale gel like dance partners on the racetracks of America in 2022.



The former AMA Superbike Champion heads to the round four of the series in command of the points table on 124, a substantial 51 clear of Yamaha’s Rocco Landers meaning he’s already more than a full round of points ahead of the chasing pack.



Following a test after Road America, Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team believe they have found the optimum set-up in this learning year for the Ducati V2 platform as they aim to take another round win as the series reaches its halfway point.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati – #2): “I’m stoked to ride the V2 at The Ridge and we have the right bike to be on,” Herrin said. “At some tracks we’ve had to take our time to get the set-up right as this is an all-new platform for us. But, with the MotoAmerica rules as they are for this year, I think a shorter, more technical circuit will suit the characteristics of the V2 perfectly. This year has been one of those years that reminds me why I wanted to be a motorcycle racer when I was growing up as a kid. I’m just hoping to keep that feeling going for the rest of the year.”



Round four of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship kicks off with practice on Friday, June 24 with race one scheduled for 2:10 pm (PDT) on Saturday, June 25. Race two is scheduled for 2:10 pm (PDT) on Sunday, June 26.