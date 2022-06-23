Danilo Petrucci Leads The MotoAmerica Charge Heading to The Ridge

June 23, 2022

Washington State beckons for Danilo Petrucci as MotoAmerica Superbike heads to The Ridge


Sunnyvale, Calif., June 22, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) heads to the half-way point of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at The Ridge this weekend with competition focused on the series points leader.

The Italian sits on 140 points, seven clear of Mathew Scholtz and 25 ahead of defending champion Jake Gagne. However, the Italian is under no illusions of the task at hand in his first visit to the scenic, undulating venue located among the pine trees of Shelton, Washington.

Two races with a possible 50 points up for grabs this weekend in Washington gives Petrucci a chance to solidify his title lead heading into round six at the world-famous Laguna Seca July 8-10.

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9)
“I’m happy to be back racing on my Ducati,” Petrucci said. “For me, The Ridge is a completely new track and I recently had a look at some videos from the race last year but I can’t wait to ride this track. It’s really flowing, and there’s a lot of fast and blind corners so this will be good for the Panigale.  I’m not looking at the championship. We’re not even at the middle of the year so I just want to win again and stand on that top step of the podium.”

Round five of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship kicks off with practice on Friday, June 24 with race one scheduled for 3:10 pm (PDT) on Saturday, June 25. Race two is scheduled for 3:10 pm (PDT) on Sunday, June 26.

 

