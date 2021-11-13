“We are very pleased with the signing of Evan Smith for the 2022 season. Evan will be racing alongside our other XC2 racer, Jon Johnson in GNCC. Those two will push each other to the top. Evan has had some great success in the past and we are positive we can give Evan what he needs to continue succeeding.”

“I’m super pleased to be joining the Beta USA race team. I’m both proud and honored to be a part of the team. I can’t wait to utilize the top-notch support and products they provide to put Beta on the podium and to the forefront of American offroad racing.”

Beta Racing is excited to announce the signing of Evan Smith. The 26-year-old Jefferson, GA resident will ride for the Beta Factory Race Team in 2022. Evan will compete in the XC2 class at the GNCC, alongside his teammate Jon Johnson, aboard a Beta Factory 250 RR. He’ll also race the National Enduro Series in the Pro class on a Factory 390 RR. Smith has raced both series and has several top-5 finishes. His experience, coupled with the support of the Beta Factory Race Team, will help drive a successful 2022 campaign.

