SUZUKI ENDURANCE RACING and 24 Hours of Le Mans August 29-30th

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 4.

SERT Team Manager Damien Saulnier gives an update on the situation with the team working from home during the current Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dear friends, partners and fans. In these complicated times, it is important to stay in touch. I hope that you and your loved ones are safe and sound. The Coronavirus forces us to reconsider the important things in our lives. Safety is a priority within the Suzuki family. In order to protect our team and we have set up teleworking.

“The administrative staff have been working at home for several days now. For the rest of the technical team, the logistics were a little more complex. Fortunately, Yann Olivier and Jean-Paul Voisin, big fans of mechanics, are almost as well-equipped at home as in the workshop and we are doing our best to prepare for the next race which will take place in Germany on June 6th, 2020.

“As you can see, the 43rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has now been postponed to August 29-30th. The whole SERT team is preparing to face this disruption in the calendar although the close proximity of the Bol D’Or, the opening round of 2020-2021 EWC, complicates our logistics and requires us to prepare several motorcycles. However, we are fortunate to be sized to accommodate these date changes.

“Previously, I mentioned the tests that took place in early March at Le Mans. The expertise of Yoshimura and Suzuki Motor Corporation was used to work on the electronics and chassis of the motorcycle. These are two essential points to improve behaviour and reliability. The technical data collected will allow us to be ready for the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race. The race strategy adopted during this event is crucial to keep our lead on the championship.

“Following conclusive experiences in Superstock, Moto2 and MotoGP, Belgian rider Xavier Simeon comes back to his first love, EWC, and chose our team for his 2020 season. Xavier is a young pilot and has already won a 600 Superstock title in 2006 with Hamamatsu and won the podium of the 2009 FIM Superstock 1000. For more than a year now, he has been getting known for his improving skills in the EWC category, adaptability, mastery of the motorcycle, and a strong sense of teamwork which are essential qualities to replace Vincent Philippe.”

