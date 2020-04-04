Women’s Motorcycle Tours Announces Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online

NORTH CAROLINA, April 2, 2020 — Alisa Clickenger and Women’s Motorcycle Tours (WMT) announce the Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online. The team behind WMT has an everlasting desire to bring women riders together. As a result, WMT has created a virtual conference geared toward all those who currently ride or are interested in the motorcycle riding lifestyle. The inaugural event, Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online: Reinvention, is scheduled for April 17 – 18, 2020, with a registration fee of $20 for all Friday and Saturday sessions.

The global motorcyclist community finds itself in unprecedented times. This crisis threatens to disrupt plans for future motorcycle gatherings all over the world. Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the fate of all mass gatherings for the foreseeable future, WMT’s mission remains the same: to bring women riders together under the founding principles of unity, community and the freedom of the road. With the creation of the Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online, WMT continues to build a strong and thriving community of women motorcyclists from every corner of the globe, representing all disciplines of riding.

WMT’s goal in establishing the Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online is to adapt to the current stay-at-home environment as well as test the efficacy of virtual conferences as a supplement to their already rich tour offerings. This virtual conference will produce resources such as riding school directories, a list of mentorship opportunities, DIY projects, female-friendly motorcycle media, apparel guides and more. Beyond simply distributing information, WMT’s Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online will offer up inspiring stories, valuable insights and the opportunity for female riders to communicate in real time, which is essential for success and growth in any community. The Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online will feature an all-female panel of motorcycle industry leaders delivering powerful messages and essential lessons directly to women riders in the comfort of their own home.

WMT’s Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online is being produced by Alisa Clickenger. “I am humbled that so many female leaders in the powersports industry stepped up right away to join our unprecedented online event,” said Clickenger. “That these busy women are so generous with their time and willing to join with me to inspire and uplift other lady motorcycle riders is exactly why I love what I do and why I keep on doing it. This is what true community is all about.”

Confirmed presenters for WMT’s first event, Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online: Reinvention, include Wendy Crockett, 2019 Iron Butt Rally champion, Tricia Szulewski, editor of WomenRidersNow.com, Dee Jones (Momma D), author of 50 States of Consciousness, Joanne Donn of GearChic.com, Jan Plessner of Action Recruiting, Brittany Morrow of RocktheGear.org, Porsche Taylor of Black Girls Ride and Shana Slettedahl, Product Specialist at Polaris.

On April 17-18, 2020, these industry powerhouses as well as others will be covering a range of topics focused on reinvention, stretching boundaries and creating a new normal as women, community members, and motorcyclists. WMT’s Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online: Reinvention will include round table discussions, focused workshops, an author’s corner, a meet & greet on Friday night, and online networking time for all registered lady riders to get to know each other.

Registrants of the Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online will be able to interact with their fellow riders as well as the presenters over a two day period in a way that is comfortable, convenient and community-minded. The schedule is structured, but workshop attendance is flexible, and registrants can choose to join one, several, or all of the workshops offered throughout the weekend for one low price. The concept of Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online is to allow women to take control of their own learning based on their current interests, and interact in a way that is tailored to each individual’s desired level of participation.