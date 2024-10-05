Suzuki to celebrate a quarter of a century of Hayabusa at Motorcycle Live

Suzuki will celebrate a quarter of a century of the Hayabusa at this year’s Motorcycle Live – which takes place from 16-24 November at Birmingham’s NEC – with a special display area on its exhibition stand. The Japanese firm is also asking customers old and new to help with the celebrations, by submitting images for giant feature wall.

A first generation Hayabusa, which set a new standard of hyperbike when it was launched in 1999, will form part of the special display, alongside a second-generation machine, which followed in 2008, and an anniversary edition of the latest third generation Hayabusa, which launched in 2021.

While the three generations will be represented by standard production models, Suzuki will also celebrate the cult of customisation and drag racing that has surrounded Hayabusa since its launch with an additional display of modified examples and top speed chasers.

As well as powering road and race bikes for decades, Suzuki’s Hayabusa engine has also found favour with a number of race and kit car builders, and nowhere more so than with Radical Sportscars. On display for the duration of the show will be a Radical SR3, which uses a single Hayabusa engine and has been one of the firm’s most popular models, on sale since 2001. The UK-based firm has also mated two Hayabusa engines together in the past to produce their SR8 model.

And, owners can share in the celebrations by providing images of their own Hayabusa, which Suzuki will incorporate into a graphic wall as part of the anniversary display.