Sweden to Host the 2025 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale

Yamaha Motor Europe and Infront Moto Racing are excited to announce that the 2025 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will take place in Uddevalla, Sweden, running alongside the 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, on August 15-17.

The iconic Glimminge Motorstadion, renowned for its stunning cliffside backdrop and challenging hard-packed, stony terrain, will host Yamaha’s ninth YZ bLU cRU Cup SuperFinale event. With a rich history in motocross, the Swedish circuit has been a regular feature on the MXGP calendar since 2001, offering a fitting venue for the YZ bLU cRU SuperFinale, where the next generation of MXGP stars will have the opportunity to shine.

It is the first time that the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will take place in Scandinavia, a significant milestone for Yamaha Motor Scandinavia, whose dedication to the bLU cRU program has contributed to its global success. Scandinavian riders are consistently among the most competitive, with the region regularly fielding more than 40% of the bLU cRU riders contesting the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups.

The YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup is a program designed to inspire and support aspiring young motocross riders. It features three categories—YZ125, YZ85, and YZ65—where promising talents aim to secure a place at the YZ SuperFinale. Only the top 40 riders in each category earn their place in this prestigious event, where they will experience being a part of a World Championship event in front of thousands of fans and alongside their MXGP heroes.

The bLU cRU program reached new heights in 2024, with a record 754 riders aged 8 to 16 from 31 countries taking part, a 40% increase on 2023. The SuperFinale also welcomed its first participants from outside of Europe, with entries from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Brazil, highlighting the global reach of the bLU cRU program and Yamaha’s commitment to developing young talent worldwide.

At the 2025 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, the top three riders from each category and two wildcards will earn a coveted spot at the exclusive bLU cRU Masterclass. This two-day event offers expert training, mentorship, and a glimpse into the professional motocross environment. For YZ125 riders, the ultimate reward is a ride with a Supported Yamaha team in the 2026 EMX125 Championship, while YZ85 and YZ65 competitors will receive Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season.

Andrea Dosoli: Motorsport Division Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“It is entirely fitting that, with the Motocross of Nations taking place in the United States in 2025, the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale should be held in Sweden. Scandinavian riders make up 40 percent of our 800 bLU cRU riders, with Sweden the biggest single country represented amongst the bLU cRU ranks. With 186 registrations in 2024, Swedish riders accounted for a quarter of the bLU cRU family throughout Europe and, with 108 Swedish riders registered already for the 2025 season, this trend looks set to continue. On behalf of Yamaha, I would like to thank the FIM, Infront Moto Sports and the Swedish Federation, SVEMO, for their invaluable assistance in ensuring that the 2025 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will take place at Uddevalla.I am looking forward to seeing both the riders and their families at the event, which is growing every year.”