Terrifying crash leads to premature and disappointing end to MotoGP Le Mans

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 15.

Joan Mir: DNF

Alex Rins: DNF

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders both suffered premature and disappointing ends to the French GP when Alex Rins had a terrifying crash on the third lap following a high speed run-off at Turn 2, and Joan Mir dropped his GSX-RR at Turn 14 with 13 laps left in the race.

A fantastic atmosphere surrounded the circuit of Le Mans as 110,000 fans sang ‘La Marseillaise’ ahead of the race start. Mir and Rins were both bumped up the grid by one spot each following a penalty for another rider. The ‘boys in blue’ showed their aggression and speed off the line, securing positions in the Top 5, before hunting down the podium places. Rins had been in third place before the accident, and although he bravely re-joined briefly, he had to retire from proceedings. Mir was running strongly in a lead group of six riders, and setting the quickest pace compared to those around him, but a front-end wash-out put him in the gravel mid-way through the GP.

Both riders are uninjured and will be back on track in two weeks’ at Mugello Circuit.

Joan Mir:

“It’s a shame to finish the weekend like this, and obviously it’s not what I wanted. I made a solid start, and I was working to preserve the tyre and keep my riding style smooth, but I felt quite on the limit with the front tyre and I need to work more on that. Losing the front was my mistake, when you’re following riders nowadays in this category it can be difficult to stop the bike and I didn’t manage it very well today. Normally I struggle in Le Mans and today we were fighting for something great, so I’m proud of that and we’ll keep trying.”

Alex Rins:

“Luckily, I’m OK. If you run off at that corner, like I did, it can be very easy to get hit by another rider – thankfully the guys avoided me and nothing bad happened. I had already recovered some positions and I felt strong, but when I was behind Pecco (Bagnaia) I think I got a little bit more slipstream pulling me into the corner. When I was in the gravel I was just trying to keep the bike upright, but as I exited I was at a slight angle and that caused me to crash. As soon as the lights went out I pushed to be at the front, and I know my potential for good results in the next races is high.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“Nobody expected this result, but at the end of the day it’s better to have two riders who are capable of fighting for the podium, even if they had small mistakes and didn’t finish, rather than be struggling at the back all weekend. We have been competitive from Friday morning onwards, which means we can be happy about our performance. I want to give a big thanks to the team and the riders, they have been very focused on the task at hand and have done a great job.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“This weekend we had the potential, with both riders, to fight for the podium. But it was a great pity because they both had crashes and we come away with no points. The last few years we’ve struggled a lot here, but this weekend we turned that around and we were actually very strong from the beginning. Mugello is coming next, and we’ll keep our minds on fighting for podiums and victories.”

GRAND PRIX OF FRANCE RACE RESULTS:

1 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 41’34.613

2 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 41’37.331 2.718

3 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 41’38.795 4.182

4 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha 41’38.901 4.288

5 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing 41’45.752 11.139

6 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 41’49.768 15.155

7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 41’51.293 16.6809

8 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 41’53.072 18.459

9 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 41’55.154 20.541

10 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 41’56.099 21.486

11 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team 41’57.320 22.7075

12 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 41’58.021 23.408

13 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP 42’01.045 26.432

14 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL 42’03.323 28.710

15 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 42’04.046 29.433

16 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 42’12.762 38.149

17 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 42’34.361 59.748

Not classified:

88 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

63 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team

89 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing

36 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

25 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

42 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

87 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

RIDERS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO 102

2 Aleix ESPARGARO 98

3 Enea BASTIANINI 94

4 Alex RINS 69

5 Jack MILLER 62

6 Johann ZARCO 62

7 Francesco BAGNAIA 56

8 Brad BINDER 56

9 Joan MIR 56

10 Marc MARQUEZ 54

11 Miguel OLIVEIRA 43

12 Pol ESPARGARO 40

13 Maverick VIÑALES 33

14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 30

15 Jorge MARTIN 28

16 Luca MARINI 21

17 Franco MORBIDELLI 19

18 Marco BEZZECCHI 19

19 Alex MARQUEZ 18

20 Andrea DOVIZIOSO 8

21 Darryn BINDER 6

22 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 3

23 Remy GARDNER 3

24 Raul FERNANDEZ 0

25 Stefan BRADL 0

26 Lorenzo SAVADORI 0