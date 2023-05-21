Rough and rutty track doesn’t stop Yamaha’s EMX125 Championship

Reisulis Maintains EMX125 Championship Lead with Incredible Race Win & Podium Finish in France

Team MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 to second overall at the fourth round of the EMX125 Championship in Villars Sous Ecot, France. Despite the challenging conditions caused by the wet weather in the days leading up to the event, Reisulis maintained his position at the top of the EMX125 Championship Standings with a 14-point lead. Meanwhile, Julius Mikula made a remarkable comeback in his EMX125 season debut, finishing 10th.

The French round of the European Championship was a true test of skill and endurance, as the moist clay on the circuit rapidly deteriorated throughout the day, creating a rough and rutty track that proved to be extremely difficult to navigate. In the opening race, Reisulis established himself as the fastest rider in the class, securing the lead on the opening lap. Despite a minor crash in a rutty right-hander, he fought his way back fifth before another small fall. He eventually finished sixth. Mikula also exhibited remarkable determination, finishing in eighth place despite starting from the middle of the pack and an off-track excursion.

After a very technically challenging day on Saturday, the old-school track was impeccably groomed and ready for a thrilling day of Grand Prix action this morning. On a much smoother circuit, Reisulis bounced back in Race Two with a much smarter ride in which he eased into the race, only taking the lead on lap five before storming to a flawless race win.

At the same time, Mikula had to charge back from the back of the pack after another rider fell in front of him on the opening lap. Despite the setback, the young Czech rider made some brilliant passes on his way to a 12th place finish.

In addition to the racing action, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team used the French Grand Prix to celebrate a decade-long collaboration with Yamaha, a partnership that has yielded remarkable accomplishments.

Thanks to Reisulis’s impressive 100% podium record in 2023, which includes five race wins, Yamaha is currently leading the EMX125 Manufacturers Championship with its GYTR kitted YZ125.

The next round of the EMX125 Championship will take place in Kegums, Latvia, on the weekend of June 4th.