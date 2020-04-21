Sim Racing: BMW eSports Partner in League of Legends Tournaments #UnitedInRivalry

Munich. A perfect illustration of what #UnitedInRivalry means – the weekend saw three BMW esports partner teams competing in two League of Legends tournaments. All three teams made it through to the final. The LoL European Championship (LEC) Spring Split final was contested by G2 from Germany and Fnatic from the UK. The British team advanced to the final via two match wins in two rounds, while the German team had to come through the losers’ bracket after suffering a first-round defeat. But it was a different story in the final: G2 dominated the best-of-five match, scoring an emphatic 3:0 win. That was also the final score line in the parallel event of the North American League Championship Series (LCS), which was won by Cloud9. Throughout the entire tournament, the Americans only lost a single game in their matches against three opponents.

Normally, esports tournaments at this level take place on a stage, in front of a live audience of thousands of fans. This time, however, in keeping with the current social distancing rules, the teams remained in their respective headquarters – in the spirit of the #UnitedAtHome hashtag. However, the overarching #UnitedInRivalry motto governing the esports teams’ partnership with BMW was just as much in evidence. The teams used this hashtag to verbally challenge their rivals through messages, posts and tweets on various social media channels and build excitement among themselves and their fans in the run-up to the matches.

In addition to Fnatic, G2 and Cloud9, BMW also supports Funplus Phoenix and T1 – in short, five of the world’s best esports teams. This commitment includes comprehensive technology transfer to promote esports as well as the provision of eye-catching team vehicles.