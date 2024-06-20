Thrilling weekend of Superbike action at Misano World Circuit

The best Yamaha rider across the weekend was Andrea Locatelli, who, thanks to a good job done by his crew – who were able to set-up his bike to suit the conditions, dramatically improved his pace. He was 11 seconds faster over race distance in similar conditions than he was last year, showing the improvement of Andrea as a rider and the progress with the technical package.

We cannot ignore the unexpected technical issues experienced by Dominique Aegerter, and for this we apologise to him and his crew. Our engineers are studying the data in order to understand the reason and why this happened.

We arrived to Misano with Jonathan Rea with high expectations after a positive test last month, but the different track conditions did not help here. The team did not succeed in improving Jonathan’s feeling, meaning he could not improve on his lap time from the test.

This weekend, we clearly did not give Jonathan what he was looking for and as a result of this he qualified badly; worsened by the fact his quickest lap was cancelled.

He made a good start in Race 1, improving a few positions in the first corners, but then he had a huge crash at the end of the first lap on one of the fastest corners on the track. Luckily he was not seriously injured, but the consequences of the crash did not help improve the feeling for Sunday, so the race results were not what any of us deserve as a group, the rider, the team or Yamaha.

This situation is difficult for all of us, and it is understandably becoming frustrating, especially for Jonathan. We are all working hard to understand what he needs in order to be able to progress and improve. As we have seen from Gardner and Locatelli, the potential of the R1 is there, we just need to find a way Jonathan can extract this potential, making him more comfortable and closer to the front where we all deserve to be.