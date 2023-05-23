Title Sponsor of Moto Holeshot & Race Day Live and Washougal National Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 22, 2023) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that MotoSport.com will return as the “Official Online Retailer” of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The online powersports store will retain the cornerstone elements of its multifaceted series support, returning to its longtime role as title sponsor of the MotoSport.com Holeshot for all 22 motos across both the 450 Class and 250 Class as well as its annual event sponsorship of the legendary MotoSport.com Washougal National, the eighth round of the summer on July 22, from the scenic Pacific Northwest. Additionally, the retailer will expand its partnership for the upcoming season by becoming presenting sponsor of Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, the new official pre-race show of Pro Motocross.

“Around here [in the Pacific Northwest], ‘Washougal Week’ is our ‘Super Bowl Week’ and the buzz starts at the end of May with Round 1 of the Pro Motocross season,” said John St. Juliana, Vice President and General Manager of MotoSport.com. “We have an employee base of former pros, weekend warriors, and those who just love watching the sport. You won’t find a more dedicated or enthusiastic group of folks supporting the Nationals than our team at MotoSport.”

A staple of Monster Energy Supercross for many years, the extension of Race Day Live into Pro Motocross will further unify each respective championship under the new SuperMotocross World Championship. This one-hour preview of each race day during the season will bring more of the best on-air personalities in the sport, led by host and lead commentator Jason Weigandt alongside analysts Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart. Viewers will be treated to exclusive live coverage of the final timed qualifying sessions of the 450 Class and 250 Class on Peacock and the SuperMotocross Video Pass, which will set the gate for the afternoon motos. Additionally, MotoSport will plan a massive summer-long giveaway contest with the “Ultimate Two-Stroke Sweepstakes” where one lucky winner will take home a 2023 Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke.

“At its core, MotoSport.com is a company driven by the passion of motocross enthusiasts, which has made it an ideal partner of American motocross for many years,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Their commitment to Pro Motocross and leveraging our series to the benefit of their customers is something we’re truly grateful for. You cannot attend nor watch a single National without taking notice of MotoSport’s support and we’re eager to watch this partnership grow even more this summer with the addition of Race Day Live.”

MotoSport.com has led the powersports industry for nearly 25 years by offering the widest selection of parts, gear, tires and accessories for dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides. The company’s continued presence in Pro Motocross and involvement at local level tracks and rider sponsorships shows its clout in growing and preserving one of America’s most treasured pastimes. MotoSport has an undeniable impact on the sport and its continued presence on and off the track demonstrates its dedication to helping amateurs and pros of all ages to get out and ride. For more information, visit www.MotoSport.com

Mere days remain until the roar of 40-rider gates greet the most passionate fans in motorsports for another memorable summer of the Pro Motocross Championship. The 11-round season will travel to 10 different states, with visits to the hallowed grounds of Fox Raceway, Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, RedBud MX, The Wick 338, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Ironman Raceway.

Available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.

MX Sports Pro Racing manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship.

The SuperMotocross World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR. INDYCAR. PGA TOUR. Notre Dame The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLB, Tour de France. Roland-Garros, and many more.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live.