Great victory for Aprilia Tuareg Racing in the third stage of the 2025 Africa Eco Race

Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing is back in the lead of the 2025 Africa Eco Race overall standings thanks to Jacopo Cerutti’s victory in the third stage of the rally raid. The podium was rounded out by an outstanding Francesco Montanari, finishing third at the end of the Tagounite to Touizgui stage. The third stage, 546.51 km long, took the riders to the Touizgui Oasis, with a long special trial characterized by new trails over deep sand and rocky routes. Many of the sections were brand new, increasing the difficulty navigating and putting the rider’s technical and strategic capabilities to the test. Jacopo Cerutti took another stage win and moved back into the lead, finishing first overall with a gap of +3’19’’ ahead of his closest rival. Francesco Montanari’s performance is also worth a mention, as he took his second podium in a row with a solid third place, finishing +22’04’’ behind the stage winner. Marco Menichini finished the stage ninth overall, +50’53’’ behind the leader. JACOPO CERUTTI

“The third stage went well. I pushed straight away and was able to close the gap, catching up to the rider ahead of me. I also managed to win in spite of how hard this stage was. I remember from last year that this was one of the most difficult stages and it proved to be demanding again this year with all the rocks and the many rough trails. I am satisfied with the way the bike is performing. It has proven once again to be competitive on such difficult terrain.” FRANCESCO MONTANARI

“This was a truly difficult stage from a physical point of view, with a lot of rocks. I started third and navigated on my own for the whole stage, without encountering any other competitors. It went well and I’m satisfied. I maintained a good pace and was able to finish third for the second day in a row. The fourth stage will be long as well, but we are confident because the bike performs extremely well and the team is doing a brilliant job.”