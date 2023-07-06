Two-wheeled brand celebrating another best-ever quarter with 20% sales increase

Second quarter sales results for BMW Motorrad Canada had the two-wheeled brand celebrating another best-ever quarter, with 1,369 units sold in Q2 2023. This marks the second consecutive best-ever quarter for the brand, and a 20% increase over Q2 2022.

At the end of Q2 2023, the one millionth GS equipped with a boxer engine rolled off the production line at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau, a BMW R 1250 GS. Fittingly, the R 1250 GS was a top-selling model for BMW Motorrad Canada in the second quarter of 2023. Other models helping the brand secure a second-straight best-ever quarter were the R 1250 GSA and S 1000 RR.

BMW Motorrad celebrates one millionth GS with boxer engine. (06/2023)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YoY % Q2 YTD 2023 Q2 YTD 2022 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 1,369 1,141 +20.0% 1,909 1,627 +17.3%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q2 2023.

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 10,088 vehicles for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of nearly 10% compared to Q2 2022.

“Together with our retail partners, we’re celebrating a very strong close to the second quarter of 2023,” said David George, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “The superior quality and exceptional innovation of our electrified portfolio is undeniable. The BMW 7 Series has always offered unparalleled luxury. Now, the all-electric BMW i7 pairs that luxury with emission-free driving. The BMW i4 and iX continue to impress Canadians, and the all-new BMW XM is making an impact, as well. It’s wonderful to see Canadians are as passionate about our electric models as we are.”

The BMW i4 eDrive40 (6/2021)

BMW.

The BMW brand recorded sales of 8,799 units in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.5% over Q2 2022. The passenger car segment saw a 21% increase over the same period last year as well, with models such as the BMW 2 Series, BMW 3 Series and BMW i4 enjoying gains compared to Q2 2022. The flagship BMW 7 Series – with its newly-available all-electric powertrain and complete redesign both inside and out – performed exceptionally well in the second quarter, more than tripling its sales figures from the same period in 2022.

Sales of electrified vehicles for the premium brand were up significantly, increasing 47.3% compared to Q2 2022. Luxury models and performance vehicles also grew in volume, up 7.2% and 3.9% respectively (GKL segment and total BMW M sales).

The ultra-exclusive BMW XM, which began sales in the Canadian market in the first quarter of 2023, continues to make an impact with its confident styling and hybrid drivetrain.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive (04/2023).

MINI.

MINI started off the summer by recording sales of 1,289 units for the second quarter of 2023. This marks an increase of 66.5% compared to Q2 2022. As the weather heats up, Canadians are showing their appreciation for top-down driving; the MINI Convertible more than doubled its sales volumes compared to the same period last year. The MINI 3 door, MINI 5 door and MINI Countryman all enjoyed double-digit sales increases as well, up 67.1%, 72.2% and 57.3% respectively. Sales of electrified models are also on the rise for MINI, with an increase of 65.6% in plug-in vehicle sales compared to the same period last year.

The one millionth MINI of the 4th generation (04/2023).

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YoY % YTD Q2 2023 YTD Q2 2022 YoY % BMW Brand 8,799 8,424 4.5% 15,242 14,099 8.1% BMW Passenger Cars 2,885 2,385 21.0% 4,679 3,783 23.7% BMW Light Trucks 5,914 6,039 -2.1% 10,563 10,316 2.4% SAV Share 67.2% 71.7% -4.5% 69.3% 73.2% -3.9% MINI Brand 1,289 774 66.5% 2,328 1,689 37.8% TOTAL Group 10,088 9,198 9.7% 17,570 15,788 11.3%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q2 2023.

Second quarter sales results for BMW Motorrad Canada had the two-wheeled brand celebrating another best-ever quarter, with 1,369 units sold in Q2 2023. This marks the second consecutive best-ever quarter for the brand, and a 20% increase over Q2 2022.

At the end of Q2 2023, the one millionth GS equipped with a boxer engine rolled off the production line at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau, a BMW R 1250 GS. Fittingly, the R 1250 GS was a top-selling model for BMW Motorrad Canada in the second quarter of 2023. Other models helping the brand secure a second-straight best-ever quarter were the R 1250 GSA and S 1000 RR.

BMW Motorrad celebrates one millionth GS with boxer engine. (06/2023)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YoY % Q2 YTD 2023 Q2 YTD 2022 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 1,369 1,141 +20.0% 1,909 1,627 +17.3%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q2 2023.



BMW Group in Canada

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 50 BMW automobile retail centres, 21 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.