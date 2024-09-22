Unfortunate circumstances ends Sunday for GYTR GRT Yamaha in Cremona

Unfortunate Sunday for GYTR GRT Yamaha in Cremona

Remy Gardner and Marvin Fritz faced a challenging Sunday in Cremona. Fritz finished 18th the final feature race of the weekend, while unfortunate circumstances forced Remy to retire in both of Sunday’s races.

Following a decent warm-up, Gardner and Fritz were feeling confident ahead of the Superpole Race. The duo enjoyed a decent start overall, with Gardner gaining a number of places. Unfortunately, as he was making his way through the field, a tyre issue forced him to retire with four laps to go. On the other side of the garage, Fritz’s hopes didn’t last long as the German crashed in the early stages of the race.

Afterwards, Gardner and Fritz made a decent getaway in Race 2 starting from 15th and 19th on the grid. The Aussie rider was in contention for a top ten finish until the end, but a crash saw a premature end to his race in the latter stages of the race. In the meantime, Fritz showed consistent race speed to cross the line 18th.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: DNF / Race 2: DNF

“A Sunday to forget. In the Superpole Race a tyre issue forced us to retire and we couldn’t progress more. Then, in Race 2, we tried to make another comeback as happened in Race 1 but the feeling was not great and although I tried everything I could to secure decent points, I ended up crashing in the latter stages. Let’s move on and we’ll try to have a better weekend in Aragon next week.”

Marvin Fritz – Superpole Race: DNF / Race 2: P18

“It was a challenging Sunday. In the Superpole Race unfortunately I crashed in the early stages and couldn’t complete the race, I’m sorry to the team and Yamaha. The guys did a great job following the incident, so I was able to race in the afternoon, I would like to thank them for that. Afterwards, in Race 2 we showed decent speed, coming back home with valuable data.”